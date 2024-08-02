Germany joins multinational force monitoring Korean border

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, speaking at the ceremony in Pyeongtaek, emphasized Berlin's commitment to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.

Germany officially became the 18th member of the US-led United Nations Command (UNC) in South Korea on Friday.

The UNC is a multinational military force that oversees affairs in the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between South and North Korea, which remain technically at war.

It was established in 1950 and tasked with restoring peace and enforcing the armistice while serving as a channel of communication with North Korea.

The UNC polices the border and has committed to help defend the South in the event of a conflict.

'European security linked closely to Indo-Pacific region'

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, speaking at the ceremony at the UNC's "Camp Humphreys" base near Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, emphasized Berlin's commitment to peace and security in the region.

He said European security is closely linked to security in the Indo-Pacific and that Germany will help protect South Korea's border with North Korea as part of the UNC.

"I'm convinced that, especially in times like these, when the world is shaped by crises and wars, we need to show unity," he said.

"We need to stand firm against those who want to undermine peace and stability, against those who attack our common order."

Pistorius also announced the deployment of the German Bundeswehr's modern A319 OH observation plane from September onwards.

"This will enable us to ensure from the air that arms control agreements are upheld," he said.

US Army General Paul LaCamera, commander of the UNC and United States Forces Korea, said having Germany join the force "diversifies the perspectives and resources available to the United Nations Command and enhances our collective expertise and capabilities."

Also attending the ceremony, the Danish ambassador to South Korea, Svend Olling, said: "The UNC is stronger with [Germany] as our 18th member. We look forward to collaborating in our mission to maintain peace and security in Korea."

'Berlin stands with rules-based international order'

Germany is the first new addition to the UNC since Italy rejoined in 2013.

In a recent exclusive interview with DW, Pistorius highlighted the importance of international cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, especially in light of growing Chinese aggression.

He called the German presence in the South China Sea, with two ships alongside other allies and partners, a "strong signal" that shows Germany is keeping track of the evolving situation.

It also shows "that we stand with the rules-based international order, especially when it comes to smaller countries," he said.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea with its so-called nine-dash line, which overlaps the exclusive economic zones of rival claimants Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

