PoliticsBangladesh

Germany issues advisory against travel to Bangladesh

July 22, 2024

The German Foreign Office has advised citizens against travel to Bangladesh amid nationwide protests. The US had already issued a travel advisory for the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iZKK
Police patrol the streets in Dhaka, Bangladesh on July 21 amid nationwide demonstrations
Police have struggled to quell the unrest in Bangladesh, forcing the armed forces to intervene Image: Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP Photo/picture alliance

The German Foreign Office has advised citizens to avoid travel to Bangladesh. "There is a curfew in place following violent clashes, and internet and mobile services are blocked," the ministry said in an X post Sunday.

The office expects the situation in the South Asian nation to get worse. "More than 100 people have already died during the demonstrations and protests," the report said.

Germans already in Bangladesh have been advised to register with the crisis preparedness list.

What is the current political situation in Bangladesh? 

The advisory came soon after a new curfew was imposed on Friday. Bangladesh has been embroiled in country-wide protests over a reservation system, which had been abolished in 2018 following large-scale student demos. 

The old quota system reserves more than half of the civil service positions for specific groups.

A court reintroduced the system, following which mass protests began in early July as many young people feel they are at a disadvantage due to it.

The Supreme Court on Sunday weakened the plan for reintroducing the system. However, student leaders are seemingly not satisfied with the changes. 

Armed forces have been deployed across the country as police could not bring the riots under control. Internet has been restricted in the country since Thursday.

The US State Department had also warned Americans on Saturday not to travel to Bangladesh and announced it would begin removing some diplomats and their families from the country.

Controversial Bangladesh civil service job quotas

tg/wd (dpa, AFP)

Bangladesh's Supreme Court has scaled back a controversial quota system for government jobs that sparked weeks of unrest and led to dozens of deaths. Whether it comes in time to stop the current protests remains very hard to say.
