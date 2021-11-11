 ′Germany is waiting for this new departure′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 05.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

'Germany is waiting for this new departure'

Watch video 00:33

More in the Media Center

25.10.2020, Schmitten (Hessen): Die aufgehende Sonne scheint durch Nebelschwaden im herbstlichen Wald am Großen Feldberg im Taunus.

Inside Europe: future worlds 11.11.2021

Berlin, den 02.09.2021*** BTW Interview mit Spitzenkandidat Christian Lindner FDP ModeratorInnen: Jaafar Abdul-Karim und Manuela Kasper-Claridge

DW interview with FDP chairman Christian Lindner 03.09.2021

Christian Social Union (CSU) party leader Markus Soeder and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and top candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet attend a TV debate after the general elections in Berlin, Germany, September 26, 2021. Sebastian Gollnow/Pool via REUTERS

Winners, losers or coalition partners? Who will rule together? 27.09.2021

Berlin, den 02.09.2021*** BTW Interview mit Spitzenkandidat Christian Lindner FDP ModeratorInnen: Jaafar Abdul-Karim und Manuela Kasper-Claridge

Calls grow to scrutinize German Afghanistan mission 02.09.2021

More from DW News

29/03/2021*** Lesbos - Momentaufnahme im Flüchtlingslager Kara Tepe auf der griechischen Insel Lesbos am 29. März 2021 anlässlich des Besichtigung des griechischen Ministers für Migration und Asyl, Notis Mitarakis und der EU-Kommissarin für Migration und Inneres, Ylva Johansson. Die EU will neue Flüchtlingslager auf fünf Inseln in Griechenland bauen, das größte davon soll auf Lesbos entstehen und bis zum Winter aufnahmebereit sein.

Life on Lesbos: Migrants and locals hope for a better future 05.12.2021

An aerial view of Sumber Wuluh village covered with volcanic ash following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang regency, East Java province, Indonesia, December 5, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesia: Mount Semeru volcano erupts 05.12.2021

STYLELOCATIONUkrainian Ground Force soldiers load into a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter for a fast rope exercise, during exercise Rapid Trident 2021 at the Combat Training Center-Yavoriv September 22, 2021 in Yavoriv, Ukraine. Soldiers from 15 nations participate in the combined exercise for urban warfare. (Credit Image: Â© Spc. Preston Hammon/Us Army/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire

Top stories in 90 seconds 05.12.2021

Afghans fleeing starvation and drought flock to Herat 04.12.2021

Read also

German politicians Volker Wissing and Christian Lindner of the FDP, together with Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck of the Greens, pose for a selfie photograph, in an unknown location September 28, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. INSTAGRAM @volkerwissing /via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Germany's new government: A new style 05.12.2021

No three-piece suits, no dress shoes, no ties. Instead, Germany's new leaders appear in sneakers and unbuttoned shirts. A change in style that also symbolizes a new attitude.

Berlin, 21.10.21Christian Lindner, Fraktionsvorsitzender und Parteivorsitzender der FDP, kommt zu dem Tagungsort für die Koalitionsverhandlungen. Heute beginnen die Koalitionsverhandlungen zwischen SPD, FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Regierungsbildung nach der Bundestagswahl.

Christian Lindner: FDP's clever tactician set to become finance minister 25.11.2021

The Free Democratic Party is the smallest of three parties set to form Germany's new government. Its chairman, Christian Lindner, has already been named as the new finance minister.

Christian Lindner, Parteivorsitzender der FDP, applaudiert beim Außerordentlichen Bundesparteitag der FDP im Estrel Hotel.

How the smallest party in Germany's new coalition came out on top in coalition deal 30.11.2021

The neoliberal FDP will be the smallest party in Germany's new government but it has landed key ministries and the all-important finance chief job. How much influence will the Free Democrats really have in the end?

ARCHIV - 01.10.2021, Berlin: Robert Habeck (l), Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen und Christian Lindner, Parteivorsitzender der FDP, bei einem Pressestatement nach Sondierungsgesprächen von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen und FDP nach der Bundestagswahl. Das Finanzministerium gilt als Schlüsselressort in jeder Regierung. FDP-Chef Lindner hat nie einen Hehl daraus gemacht, dass er es gerne übernehmen würde. Die Grünen treten auf die Bremse. (zu dpa Lindner signalisiert Anspruch auf Finanzressort - Habeck verärgert) Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Why Germany's Finance Ministry has become a battleground 24.10.2021

With three-way coalition talks for Germany's next government underway, the role of finance minister is in high demand. Christian Lindner of the FDP and the Greens' Robert Habeck both want the job. How important is it?