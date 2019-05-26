Germany is failing to prosecute IS foreign fighters, Yazidis accuse

Members of the Yazidi minority in Germany are taking the federal government to court. They say Berlin isn't doing enough to bring German "Islamic State" supporters captured in Syria to justice.
The Yazidi Women's Council has filed a lawsuit against Germany's justice and interior ministers, alleging obstruction of justice, according to German media reports.
The interest group accuses the government of failing to prosecute German supporters of the "Islamic State" (IS) militia who are being held by Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria.
Hundreds of IS foreign fighters and their families are in Kurdish custody. The question of how they should be dealt with is a difficult problem that many European countries, including Germany, are grappling with.
Read more: Opinion: Syria cannot be Europe's Guantanamo Bay prison
Dozens of Germans in Kurdish detention
According to information cited by public broadcasters NDR and WDR, there are at least 74 German IS supporters currently in Kurdish custody in Syria. The Federal Prosecutor's Office has arrest warrants for 21 of those individuals on charges ranging from support of a terrorist organization to committing war crimes.
In comments cited by the two broadcasters, the Yazidi Women's Council said the government in Berlin had committed the "criminal offense of obstruction of justice" by refusing offers from the Kurdish administration to return these suspects so that they may be tried in Germany.
The complaint specifically targets Justice Minister Katarina Barley and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.
"The result of this refusal to transfer German nationals in the custody of the local administration in northern and eastern Syria ... has delayed — if not prevented — punishment (from being doled out)," lawyer Berthold Fresenius was quoted by the broadcasters as saying.
Read more: Bringing IS masses to justice poses quandaries
Persecuted minority
The Interior Ministry told NDR and WDR that all German citizens have the right to return to Germany and to face trial there. But Germany, like France, has decided to let countries in which alleged crimes were committed prosecute and convict foreign IS members, as long as the accused have access to consular officials and don't face the death penalty.
A number of Germans have already faced trial in Iraq, but the situation is more complex in Syria. Germany has no official relations with the unrecognized Syrian Kurdish administration and any legal decisions from the entity would be invalid under international law.
In 2014, IS fighters overran Yazidi villages in northern Iraq, murdering thousands of people. Some 7,000 women and girls were abducted and enslaved. Some German nationals are accused of taking part in the carnage.
The Yazidis are a Kurdish-speaking minority with a unique monotheistic religion and roots in Syria, Iraq and Turkey. Today there are large numbers of Yazidi refugees living in Armenia, Georgia and Russia. About 150,000 live in Germany — the largest community of Yazidis in exile.
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
An Iraqi court has condemned a German woman to death after she was found guilty of belonging to the jihadist group. She admitted traveling to Syria and Iraq with her two daughters. (21.01.2018)
Germany is taking in fewer and fewer Yazidi refugees, according to a German newspaper report. The religious minority was terrorized by the "Islamic State" during the militant group's campaign in Iraq and Syria. (09.02.2019)
What will happen to the thousands of IS members who surrendered in the final phase of the battle in Syria? Neighboring Iraq might try them but the country suffers from overcrowded prisons and overworked courts. (24.03.2019)
The trial of a German woman who allegedly joined the "Islamic State" terror group in Iraq has begun in Munich. She's accused of the war crime of letting an enslaved Yazidi girl die of thirst. (09.04.2019)
German citizen Omaima A. went to Syria, joined the Islamic State group and married late terrorist Denis Cuspert. Now that same woman seemingly lives a quiet life in Germany, as a Lebanese reporter has uncovered. (16.04.2019)
"Islamic State" is fighting its endgame with Yazidis waiting anxiously. Angered by Iraqi government silence following reports that IS killed 50 of their women, they are pushing for real action to find 3,000 of their own. (06.03.2019)
US President Donald Trump is pressuring Europe to take back its citizens who were captured in Syria while fighting for the Islamic State group. It's high time the continent address the issue, says DW's Matthias von Hein. (18.02.2019)
German IS fighters, along with their wives and children, are in the custody of Syrian Kurdish authorities. The end of the IS "caliphate" and US plans to withdraw from Syria have made dealing with these detainees urgent. (05.02.2019)