CrimeGermany

Germany investigating suspected Russian drones over air base

January 13, 2025

Manching Air Base recorded at least 10 mysterious drone sightings in just one night. Authorities suspect that the activity is related to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Two Eurofighters on the runway at Manching Air Base on April 24, 2024
Manching Air Base is home to Germany's Technical and Airworthiness Center for Aircraft. (FILE: April 24, 2024)Image: Bernd Wüstneck/dpa/picture alliance

Authorities in Germany's southern state of Bavaria confirmed on Monday that up to 10 mysterious drones had recently been spotted above an air base.

Investigators have not ruled out espionage as a motive behind the drone flights, floating the possibility that they are connected to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Bavaria's State Criminal Police Office (LKA) said that officers had been able to detect at least ten drones flying above Manching Air Base near the city of Ingolstadt on Sunday evening.

String of similar incidents 

Similar events were reported in December at Manching and nearby Neuburg an der Donau. The LKA believes the drone operators are trying to take pictures of military installations.

Later on Monday, it was announced that the Munich Public Prosecutor General's Office would be taking over the investigation.

Manching is used to test the airworthiness of new aircraft ordered for the German military.

Also in December, drones of unknown origin were spotted over Ramstein, the US air base in Germany.

