 Germany international Antonio Rüdiger suffers reported racist abuse in Premier League game | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Germany international Antonio Rüdiger suffers reported racist abuse in Premier League game

For the second time in three weeks, a Premier League game has been stopped due to racist behavior. In Chelsea's game against Tottenham, Germany international Antonio Rüdiger was the target of the abuse.

default

In a Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, three stadium announcements were made about reported racist behavior interfering with the game.

It is believed to be the first time the anti-racism protocols have been invoked at a Premier League game.

Just after Son Heung-min had been sent off for a foul on Germany international Antonio Rüdiger, referee Anthony Taylor stopped play because something was thrown at Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa. Later it became clear that that stoppage had taken place because of alleged racism towards Rüdiger.

The 26-year-old Berliner appeared to claim a supporter had been making a monkey gesture towards him. He informed his captain, Cesar Azpilicueta, who reported this to Taylor, who then told pitchside officials.

Afterwards, Azpilicueta said: "Toni came to me and told me he was listening to racist songs towards him, so I reported it to the referee... We are very concerned and aware of the problems... It's a problem not just in football, but in life."

After pitchside officials were informed, the first announcement was then made in the stadium: "This is an important message: Racist behavior among spectators is interfering with the game. Please remember that in football there is no place for racism."

A total of three announcements were made in Tottenham's stadium, but afterwards the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Board) confirmed that the announcements were repetitions related to the same incident rather than separate announcements for different incidents.

Along with a stoppage in play, the stadium announcement is the first step in FIFA's three-step protocol for tackling racist abuse. The second step, if the discriminatory behavior continues, is to make another announcement and send the players to the dressing room for a specific amount of time. The third and final step is to abandon the game if the discriminatory behavior has not ceased.

Tottenham issued a statement afterwards that read: "We are now conducting a thorough investigation, which will include liaising with Chelsea and their players for their observations. Any form of racism is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our stadium. We take any such allegations extremely seriously and shall take the strongest possible action against any individual found to be behaving in such a way, including stadium bans."

Chelsea's head coach Frank Lampard gave his support to Rüdiger, while Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho said: "I saw the referee follow the protocol [regarding racism], and of course our club will deal with it because every club is together on this situation. We are disappointed but the protocols were followed."

Racism in football stadiums has been an issue on the rise in 2019. England's players suffered racist abuse for their EURO 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria, while only last week Hertha Berlin's youth team walked off after racist abuse.

jh/js (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Fascists and football: Bulgaria's deep-rooted and interconnected racism problem

After Bulgaria's European qualifier against England was marred by serious racism, calls for tougher action are getting louder. But what can sanctions achieve when the problem is so deeply entrenched in the fan culture? (16.10.2019)  

Hertha Berlin youth team walks off pitch after racist abuse

Hertha Berlin's U16 team left the pitch during a football match on Saturday alleging racist abuse by opposition players. Their opponents, VfB Auerbach, have strongly rejected the allegations. (14.12.2019)  

Related content

1. Bundesliga | TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Hannover 96 | Torjubel 1:0

Bundesliga to Premier League transfers often a win-win 23.07.2019

Two uncapped forwards from midtable Bundesliga clubs have moved to the EPL for a combined fee of over €75 million. To German football watchers, the fees involved in sideways moves seem crazy, but is that the case?

Fußball WM-Qualifikationsspiel Deutschland Tschechien in Hamburg - Mario Götze

Who will benefit from Germany's axing of Müller, Hummels and Boateng? 08.03.2019

The decision to cull three senior players from the German national team has had serious repercussions. But it also presents opportunities for players previously on the fringes. DW takes a look at who could step up.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  