 Germany: Interior Minister dismisses 2036 Olympic bid | News | DW | 03.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Interior Minister dismisses 2036 Olympic bid

Hosting the Olympic Games exactly 100 years after the Nazis staged the event would be a "bad idea" for modern-day Germany, says Horst Seehofer. But not everyone agrees.

The Olympic Stadium in Berlin

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Monday rejected suggestions of a 2036 Olympic bid as "unthinkable," coming exactly 100 years after the Berlin Games of 1936.

"We would unleash an unspeakable international discussion and would thereby damage the Olympic idea," Seehofer said. "How would that be seen in the world? The Germans celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Nazi Olympics? That cannot be."

Those Olympics went down as one of the most controversial sporting occasions in history  with Adolf Hitler cheering on from the stands.

Hitler in the Olympic Stadium, Berlin, 1936

Adolf Hitler cheering on from the stands during the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin

Following Hamburg's decision not to bid for the 2024 summer event after locals voted against the idea in a referendum, the notion had been mooted of another attempt, possibly by an alternative German city.

Andreas Geisel from the German Olympic Sports Confederation had raised the possibility of going for the 2036 games. Geisel regarded Seehofer's comments as "absurd."

"On the contrary. This occasion could be used to show on the sports stage that Germany has learned its lesson from history.

"One hundred years after 1936, we are talking about a completely different country: a democratic, liberal and open-minded country," Geisel affirmed.

The 1936 games were mired in controversy with a succession of notable incidents of discrimination.

African-American Jesse Owens won four gold medals at those Olympics in Berlin, much to the chagrin of an on-watching Hitler.

jsi/rt (dpa, AFP)               

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Olympics 1936: How the Nazis treated Jewish athletes

Some top athletes were excluded for no apparent reason; others were allowed to compete in Berlin in a fake show of Nazi "tolerance." A new exhibition explores the fate of 17 Jewish athletes during the Nazi period. (05.08.2016)  

Berlin 1936: Jesse Owens and the Aryan Race

The 1936 Games in Berlin should have been a victory for the Master Race but the wheels of the Nazi propaganda machine wobbled severely and almost came off after African-American athlete Jesse Owens won four gold medals. (30.07.2008)  

Moscow slams Boris Johnson for comparing Russia's World Cup to Nazi Olympics

Johnson said comparing this summer's World Cup in Russia to the 1936 Berlin Olympics was "right." Nazi leader Adolf Hitler wanted the 1936 Olympics in Berlin to show the supposed racial superiority of the German race. (21.03.2018)  

CSU chief Horst Seehofer to step down as party leader

After Angela Merkel pledged to retire as the head of her CDU party, Horst Seehofer has confirmed he will also step down as leader of Bavaria's CSU. However, he intends to remain Germany's interior minister for now. (12.11.2018)  

New film focuses on Olympics gender row in Nazi Germany

A new film set to open in Germany this week tells the true but little-known story of how the Nazis barred a female Jewish high-jumper from the 1936 Olympics and replaced her with a male athlete dressed as a woman. (09.09.2009)  

70 Years after the Holocaust: Berlin's Jewish Olympics

Report by Tania Krämer & Peter Wozny (01.08.2015)  

Hitler's lie about the Olympic 'village of peace'

Located a few kilometers outside Berlin is the former Olympic village from the 1936 Summer Games. For decades, this icon of Nazi propaganda architecture was in decay, but now it is being turned into a museum. (02.05.2012)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany’s reluctance to host Olympic games  

Jewish athletes: Welcome to Berlin  

Related content

Deutschland Eröffnung Erinnerungsort an das Attentat von 1972

Germany opens Munich Olympics memorial honoring Israelis killed by terrorists 06.09.2017

A memorial for the 12 victims of the terrorist attack at the 1972 Olympics has opened in Munich. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin presided over the unveiling.

Österreich Blick vom Stadtturm des Alten Rathauses auf Innsbruck

Innsbruck plans a no-frills Winter Olympics 2026 bid 22.06.2017

Innsbruck is looking to host the Games for an unprecedented third time. The idea is to organize a cut-rate Winter Games using mostly existing facilities. However, the proposal could easily be voted down in a referendum.

Brasilien WM 2014 Finale Merkel und Gauck feiern mit der Nationalmannschaft

World Cup: The Russia bind facing Angela Merkel, other leaders 08.06.2018

Should world leaders go to the football World Cup in Russia? This has become a tricky question for politicians in several countries. Unusually, Germany's famous fan Angela Merkel has not yet said whether she will attend.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  