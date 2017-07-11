Germany insists Nord Stream 2 will not threaten EU gas supply

Germany insisted on Tuesday that certifying Europe's most controversial energy project, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, will not threaten the security of EU gas supplies.

Thepipeline from Russia, which is already completed, has to be approved by German regulators before going to the EU level for final approval.

"In its analysis the Federal Economy Ministry concludes that granting certification is not threatening security of gas supply to the Federal Republic of Germany and the European Union," the ministry said in a statement.

Watch video 05:19 Russia wants Nord Stream 2 switched on

Why is the pipeline controversial?

There have been wider concerns about relying on Russia to provide gas.

However, other EU countries such as Italy, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been consulted on details of the certification process and did not voice any objections.

The most vocal opponents of the pipeline have been the United States and Ukraine, which say Russian President Vladimir Putin could use supplying gas as a tool to achieve unrelated political goals and circumvent Ukraine as a gas transit route.

As Europe faces an energy crunch, getting the pipeline up and running has taken on an increasing sense of urgency.

The Kremlin, while lobbying heavily for a swift rubber-stamp, has denied that Russia is withholding supplies in order to exert pressure for quick regulatory approval of Nord Stream 2.

Watch video 02:07 Fear of the cold: Rising energy prices in Spain

es/wmr (AFP, Reuters)