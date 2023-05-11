Germany inks deal with China's COSCO on Hamburg port
Arthur Sullivan
4 hours ago
The scale of Germany's economic reliance on China is a source of increasing angst. Yet despite tensions, the government has approved a controversial deal that sees Chinese company COSCO acquire a portion of Hamburg port.
However, on Wednesday, chief government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said the government was sticking to the October decision, which caps COSCO's stake in the Tollerort terminal at 24.99%. That compromise had been reached following intense opposition to the deal from the Greens and the Free Democrats (FDP), coalition partners of Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD).
The Tollerort terminal is owned by the Hamburg port logistics company HHLA. The company says the deal will make Hamburg port a preferred destination for COSCO and help secure jobs. It also said the agreement would strengthen Hamburg's national and international importance as a logistics location.
Close to one-third of the goods handled at the port already come from or go to China. China has been Germany's biggest trade partner for the past seven years, with the value of trade between the countries rising to a record €298 billion ($320 billion) in 2022.
Scholz's party was especially keen on pushing the deal through. However, there remains tension on the issue within the government. The Economy Ministry, led by the Greens' Robert Habeck, released a statement after the deal was confirmed on Wednesday, saying, "There were different assessments when assessing the acquisition of a holding."