 Germany: Injury toll rises in carnival attack | News | DW | 25.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Injury toll rises in carnival attack

Dozens of people were hurt when a man ploughed his car through a crowd during carnival festivities in the western German town of Volkmarsen. Authorities are set to question the 29-year-old suspect.

The scene where an auto drove through a Rose Monday parade

The number of injured in the German town of Volkmarsen has been put at over 50 on Tuesday, a day after a man drove a vehicle into a crowd in what police are calling a "deliberate act."  Eighteen of the injured were children. 35 people are still being treated with injuries.

Investigators are hoping to question a 29-year-old man, who is suspected of driving a silver Mercedes car into the Rose Monday carnival parade.

The suspect reportedly was a local from the town of 6,800 inhabitants. He was known to police in connection with other offences including breach of the peace and assault. He was not known to authorities as an extremist, reported German news agency dpa.

Police and the Frankfurt General Prosecutor's Office are investigating the incident as an "attempted homicide" but have not yet called it an attack, although the Hesse interior ministry is not ruling this out.

Prosecutors in the state of Hesse, where Volkmarsen is situated, said on Tuesday that contrary to initial reports the driver had not been under the influence of alcohol. Whether he was tested positive for other drugs remains unclear.

jcg/rg (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany: Bullet holes discovered at Stuttgart hookah bar

Police in the southern German city have inspected damage to windows at a hookah bar. The discovery came days after deadly shootings at a hookah bar and a cafe in Hanau that targeted people of foreign descent. (23.02.2020)  

Support for far-right AfD falls after Hanau attack in Germany

The far-right Alternative for Germany party has lost support in the wake of a deadly attack on people of foreign descent in Hanau. A new poll shows that most Germans think the party is partly responsible for the attack. (23.02.2020)  

Hanau protests against right-wing extremism and racism after xenophobic terror attack

About 3,000 people took to the streets of Hanau to call on Germany's government to take action against right-wing radicalism. Protesters carried signs slamming the far-right AfD's normalization of racist rhetoric. (22.02.2020)  

Hanau shootings: What we know about the victims

German officials have said all of the victims of the far-right-motivated attack had a migrant background. Turkish and Kurdish groups in Germany are calling for more action against far-right extremism. (21.02.2020)  

Related content

Karneval in Deutschland 2019

Carnival celebrations called off in Cologne, Düsseldorf due to Storm Yulia 23.02.2020

The cancellations, due to the arrival of Storm Yulia, have left more than 250,000 visitors disappointed. Sunday's celebration in Cologne is the second most popular event next to the Rose Monday parade.

Deutschland Auto fährt in Karnevalsumzug in Hessen

German man crashes car into crowd at Carnival parade, injuring dozens 24.02.2020

A German man has driven a vehicle into a crowd of Carnival revelers, injuring dozens of people, a third of them children. Authorities have arrested the main suspect, saying the incident was likely a "deliberate act."

Weiberfastnacht - Schweigeminute in Köln zu Gedenken der Opfer in Hanau

How Carnival in Germany reacted to racist shootings in Hanau 21.02.2020

Germans prepare for Carnival parades and festivities for months, sewing costumes, practicing in marching bands and building floats. Should such events be canceled after fatal racist shootings in Hanau?

Advertisement