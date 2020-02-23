Germany: Injury toll rises in carnival attack

The number of injured in the German town of Volkmarsen has been put at over 50 on Tuesday, a day after a man drove a vehicle into a crowd in what police are calling a "deliberate act." Eighteen of the injured were children. 35 people are still being treated with injuries.

Investigators are hoping to question a 29-year-old man, who is suspected of driving a silver Mercedes car into the Rose Monday carnival parade.

The suspect reportedly was a local from the town of 6,800 inhabitants. He was known to police in connection with other offences including breach of the peace and assault. He was not known to authorities as an extremist, reported German news agency dpa.

Police and the Frankfurt General Prosecutor's Office are investigating the incident as an "attempted homicide" but have not yet called it an attack, although the Hesse interior ministry is not ruling this out.

Prosecutors in the state of Hesse, where Volkmarsen is situated, said on Tuesday that contrary to initial reports the driver had not been under the influence of alcohol. Whether he was tested positive for other drugs remains unclear.

jcg/rg (dpa, Reuters)

