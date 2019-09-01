 Germany: Initial results show AfD set for second spot in eastern elections | News | DW | 01.09.2019

News

Voting has ended in Saxony and Brandenburg, two states in the country's former east. Initial results suggest that the far-right AfD will become the second biggest party in both regions.

Voting location in Brandenburg

Polls have closed in regional elections in Saxony and neighboring Brandenburg, both in the east of Germany. Initial results have indicated that the center-right and center-left will stay on top despite their decline in popularity.

The key takeaways so far:

  • Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) to remain the strongest party in Saxony with 32%.
  • Center-left Social Democrats (SPD) to hold on to the top spot in Brandenburg with 27.2%, down from 31.9% in the previous election in 2014. 
  • The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) made gains in both states, at 27.3% in Saxony and 22.7% in Brandenburg. While these represent massive leaps from their results in 2014, when the party was only a year old, they're very similar to the AfD's scores in the two states in 2017's last national election.
  • The Green party, typically at its weakest in Germany's east, rides its recent success in EU elections with 8.8% in Saxony, and 10.2% in Brandenburg.
  • With the SPD and CDU continuing their downward slides, the fact that every other party has sworn not to work with the AfD, and the votes relatively evenly dispersed among smaller parties, forming a coalition in both states could be tricky.
Although the AfD's support remained about the same as it was in both states during the national elections in 2017, party leader Alice Weidel celebrated the results on Twitter, proclaiming that the nationalists are "the people's party" and thanking voters. The AfD has used voter discontent over immigration policy to build strength in the former east, which remains its stronghold.

A poll from public broadcaster ARD found that voters for every party except the Greens in Saxony felt like they were considered "second class citizens" compared to western Germans:

Despite holding on in Brandenburg, the SPD fell to a historic low of only 7.9% of the vote in Saxony, a loss of 4.5% compared to 2014 in a state where the center-left has lost support to the Left and the Greens on one side and the CDU on the other.

SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil said that the stagnating results for the AfD indicated that "the people do not want the AfD being the strongest power." He also congratulated the party in Brandenburg for remaining the strongest party in the state.

State premier Michael Kretschmer (CDU) said "thank you for all our support from all over Saxony, especially our young people."

Saxony state premier: 'A great day for us'

Combined, the two states make up less than a tenth of Germany's total population, although Saxony is the most populous state from the former East with more than 4 million residents. It's home to the cities of Chemnitz, Dresden and Leipzig.

