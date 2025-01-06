Germany: Inflation rose to 2.6% in December

Germany has struggled with rising prices due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The German figures come one day before the eurozone will release its December inflation numbers.

Germany's inflation rate climbed to 2.6% year-on-year in December, faster than expected, according to preliminary data published Monday.

The annual inflation rate was 0.4% higher than in November, figures from federal statistics agency Destatis showed.

Energy prices fell by 1.7% compared with the previous year, while food prices rose by 2.0% year-on-year in December, data from the statistics office showed.

Consistent rise in inflation since September

Inflation excluding food and energy rose to 3.1% in December, up from 3% in November, 2.9% in October and 2.7% in September.

The biggest difference came in relation to goods, which had fallen to 0.3% in September but rose in total to 1.1% in December, when taking the average of energy prices and food prices.

The 2020 coronavirus pandemic and 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Russia resulted in large spikes regarding inflation to energy prices. Despite the continuing fall in energy prices, they continue to impact overall inflation.

km/wd (dpa, Reuters)