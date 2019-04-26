Germany: inflation rises to 2.1 percent in April; above ECB target

According to preliminary data released by Germany's Federal Statistics Office on Tuesday, consumer prices rose by 2.1 percent year-on-year after an increase of 1.4 percent in the previous month. .

Market analysts had forecast a 1.7 percent increase.

Eurozone stocks and German bond yields rose after the data was released.

Inflation in the eurozone is expected to fall over the course of the year, due to a slowdown in global growth and a rise in energy prices.

Economists expect annual eurozone inflation to rise to 1.6 percent when figures are announced on Friday.

jm/js (Reuters, AFP)

