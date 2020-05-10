Germany: Infection R-rate rises but restrictions still lifted

Germany’s infection rate jumped for the second day in a row, the country’s center for disease control announced on Monday. The latest numbers from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) came on the same morning lockdown measures were being significantly relaxed across the country.

The RKI said that the coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany is now 1.13, up from 1.1 the day before and .83 on Friday.

That rate, which assumes statistical lag in data delivered, is the key measure used by the RKI, which is leading Germany’s scientific overview of the pandemic.

Monday's figure meant that every patient is infecting at least one other. The rise made it necessary to "watch the development very carefully in the next days," said the RKI.

On Wednesday, as Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers announced the easing of social distancing coupled with wearing masks, the rate was 0.65. When making the announcement, she said that if any communities saw a rise of 50 or more cases per 100,000 people, towns or cities would have to reimpose lockdowns. The possibility of a second national lockdown is off the table as of now, she said.

Germany's overall figures for Monday documented 169,575 confirmed cases of infection (1,275 more than Friday), 7,414 deaths since early March, and 145,600 persons declared recovered.

Again topping infection data were Germany's southern states Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria and the northern city-state of Hamburg.

Conspiracy theorists promote dangerous protests

Warning that COVID-19 remained a potentially fatal infection, the RKI said patients occupied 19,732 beds — 1,650 in intensive care — with another 12,096 beds ready in reserve at 1,226 clinics across the nation.

Unpersuaded, several thousand people protested in major German cities Saturday, including conspiracy theorists prominent on social media. Government officials have called on citizens to be wary of the plethora of false information circulating on the internet, such as the idea that 5G digital networks are behind the spread of the virus, or that the lockdown measures were designed to curtail democratic freedoms.

An Infratest/dimap survey released midweek showed that 67% of respondents across Germany were 'satisfied' to 'very satisfied' with the federal response to the pandemic — despite fears of becoming infected and losing jobs.

