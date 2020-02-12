 Germany indicts Iraqi man over death of Yazidi slave girl | News | DW | 21.02.2020

News

Germany indicts Iraqi man over death of Yazidi slave girl

The man has been accused of letting the 5-year-old die of thirst after he and his wife kept her as a slave.

Frankfurt Higher Regional Court

German prosecutors said on Friday they had indicted an Iraqi man for allegedly leaving a Yazidi girl to die of thirst.

He and his wife kept the 5-year-old as a slave in Iraq and his spouse, a German convert to Islam, is already on trial over the case.

The Iraqi male has been indicted on murder and terror charges, federal prosecutors said.

The man, who goes under the name of Taha A.-J. due to German privacy laws, faces charges of murder, membership of a terrorist organization, genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and human trafficking.

More to follow...

jsi/aw (dpa, AFP, AP)

