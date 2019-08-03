 Germany increasingly popular as holiday destination | News | DW | 08.08.2019

News

Germany increasingly popular as holiday destination

More holidayers are opting for Germany, as an almost decade long tourism boom goes on. Another record for the number of travelers to Germany is expected for 2019.

Blick über Wildsteig Richtung Tannheimer Berge kurz nach Sonnenaufgang (picture-alliance/S. Derder)

More people are flocking to Germany on holiday as temperatures soared to record figures in July.

The German government's statistical office (Destatis) reported on Thursday that foreigners spent 39.8 million nights in German hotels in the first half of the 2019, which was a rise of 3% on the previous year.

Destatis carried out the study in tandem with Germany's tourism industry federation, the BTW.

Domestic travel in Germany also increased by 4%, which brought an overall increase of 3.8%.

2018 was a record breaking year for Germany's tourism industry: for the ninth year in a row travel in the country boomed. That trend is expected to continue in 2019.

Hitze in Deutschland (Imago Images/A. Friedrichs)

Parks were full in Germany this summer as record temperatures were reached.

Foreign travel on the rise despite climate concerns

Germans were also more likely to travel abroad this first period of 2019, which BTW said contradicted expectations they had before.

Germans spent 480 million days on trips abroad and holidays between January and April, which was a 1.2% rise on the figures from 2018.

BTW President Dr. Michael Frenzel said in the report that "the fact that Germans are travelling more runs contrary to the increasing skepticism over travel, due to climate change.”

Germany recorded its highest ever temperatures in July, beating its national recorded temperature record twice as Europe sweltered through a record month for heat.

