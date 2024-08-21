Germany: In Thuringia, Merz repeats CDU won't ally with AfD

The leader of the Christian Democrats in Germany, Friedrich Merz, has visited the eastern state of Thuringia ahead of a hotly-awaited state vote. He said his party's pledge never to ally with the far-right AfD stood.

Ten days before elections in the eastern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, where the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is predicted to secure a strong share of the votes, the CDU's national leader visited Thuringia to help campaign.

Friedrich Merz reiterated that his center-right party would keep its pledge never to ally with or govern with the support of the AfD.

The issue is particularly relevant in Saxony and Thuringia, as polls suggests forming a functioning coalition in both states could prove very difficult after the September 1 votes.

"Our word stands. We will not do it," Merz said. He called the AfD an extreme right wing party, and said that this was not just the view of the CDU at the national level, but of all its state chapters as well.

Merz was campaigning alongside the CDU's candidate for the state premiership of Thuringia, Mario Voigt, in Erfurt.

Merz took in much of Thuringia's scenery during the trip, including this walk on a canopy walkway above the treeline at the Hainich National Park Image: Hannes P Albert/dpa/picture alliance

AfD polling well in Saxony, better still in Thuringia

Polls for Thuringia have long put the AfD ahead of all other parties, with a Forsa study published this week giving them 30% support — below their recent peak polling numbers but also 9% clear of the CDU, projected to be the second largest party.

It's a similar if less stark story in Saxony. There, the AfD is also polling at around 30%, based on Forsa data from August 20, but with the CDU narrowly in the overall lead on 33%.

Purely numerically, allying these two parties would be by far the simplest way to set up a functioning government coalition for the states.

Based on poll numbers, it is possible that no group of parties willing to work together will be able to command a majority, potentially in both states and particularly in Thuringia.

There, the combined projected vote share of the CDU and the Social Democrats and the Greens — assuming all three could enter an uneasy marriage of necessity — currently falls comfortably short of 50%. Add in the socialist Left Party, creating an even more difficult coalition, and the numbers might just add up.

AfD's Thuringia chapter in particular focus with Höcke at helm

The Thuringian branch of the AfD is probably the most well-known among all the German states.

That's due to the man at its helm, Björn Höcke. Höcke, a history teacher before turning to politics, has been in frequent legal trouble over his campaign speeches and fined for using Nazi-era slogans.

The state chapter of the AfD in Thuringia has been designated as extremist by German domestic intelligence, as has the party's youth wing at the national level and two other state chapters, including Saxony's, but the national party does not have this designation.

Merz praises Voigt for debating Höcke, 'tearing the mask from his face'

Merz praised the CDU's leader in Thuringia, Mario Voigt, for entering a TV debate with Höcke earlier this year, a step that met some criticism.

Merz said Voigt's participation was also hotly debated within the CDU leadership at the time, but said he had advised Voigt to accept the invitation.

During the debate, Voigt "tore the mask from his face," Merz said of Höcke.

Merz climbed a high summit during the visit, something his party hopes to do on September 1, despite polling a distant second to the AfD in most surveys Image: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa/picture alliance

Voigt himself, meanwhile, acknowledged that the campaign was fierce, but also said people should be wary of taking poll numbers at face value, arguing that many voters were still undecided.

"It will be an extremely close run affair," Voigt predicted. "Anyone who wants to stop Höcke from getting a foot in the door must vote CDU."

msh/lo (AFP, dpa)