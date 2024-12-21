  1. Skip to content
Germany in shock after car rams into Christmas market

Kaukab Shairani
December 21, 2024

A driver plowed his car into a busy Christmas market in the city of Magdeburg, killing at least two people and injuring more than 60. The incident raises memories of the deadly attack on a Christmas market in Berlin in 2016.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oS3K
