Germany: In 20 years, 1 in 3 people will have migrant roots

In large cities, up to 70% of inhabitants will have a migrant background in two decades, experts say. Germany will need to attract a "range of nationalities" to keep the "economy stable."
By 2040, about 35% of Germany's population will have a migrant background or be a migrant themselves, according to a German migration expert.
Herbert Brücker, who heads the migration research department at the Federal Institute for Employment Research (IAB), told the Welt daily on Monday that Germany "will become more diverse."
"Currently, about a quarter of the people in German have a migrant background," Brucker said. "In 20 years, it will be at least 35%, but could also be more than 40%."
He noted that in cities, that figure is likely to be higher. "What we see in the big cities today will be normal for the country as a whole in the future," Brücker said. "In a city like Frankfurt, we'll have between 65% to 70%."
Read more: Germany increasingly popular for highly skilled migrants
More migrants needed
The German economist said that an increasingly diverse population will be crucial to the security of Germany's economy in the future. IAB figures suggest that Germany requires about 400,000 migrants per year until 2060 to avoid the economy shrinking.
However, the challenge for Germany is to continue to draw highly-skilled migrants to the country. Brücker said Germany would need to open itself up to other countries as the labor pool from southern and eastern European countries is exhausted.
A study published last month suggested that children with a migrant background who obtain a German passport early in life tend to have increased access to opportunity for higher education.
Read more: Mother tongue lessons for Germany's polyglot schoolkids
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/rt (KNA, dpa)
Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees says some 27,000 EU Blue Cards for skilled non-EU migrants were awarded in Germany in 2018. In many of the cases, they were extensions for existing residents. (04.06.2019)
The German government is slowly delivering on its promise to hash out a new immigration law to fill the massive gaps in the market for skilled labor. But experts say the law can only do so much. (20.11.2018)
Children with a migrant background can take classes in their home language in public schools across Germany. Around 98,000 kids learn one of 23 mother tongues in the country's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia. (30.08.2019)
According to the latest "micro-census," the number of people in Germany with immigrant roots rose to 19.3 million last year. Although society is becoming more diverse, many have argued that it's not become more open. (01.08.2018)
When hundreds of thousands of refugees made their way into Europe in August and September 2015, German Chancellor Angela Merkel decided to engage in an open-door policy toward the newcomers. What's happened since then? (04.09.2017)