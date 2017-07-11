Germany imposes strict lockdown over Easter

Germany is extending the current lockdown through to April 18, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Tuesday.

The country will enter an even stricter lockdown from April 1 to April 5, over the Easter holiday period when shops, including grocery stores, will largely have to close.

Talks between leaders of Germany's 16 federal states and Merkel lasted until the early hours of the morning following a lengthy interruption.

Merkel warned that Germany needed to "break the exponential growth of the third wave" as case numbers reached levels that authorities say will overburden intensive care units.

Tuesday's announcement marks a reversal from earlier this month when state leaders agreed to begin a cautious reopening process.

What are the new measures?

Over the five-day shutdown period, churches will be asked to hold services marking the Christian holy Easter festival online.

No more than five adults from two households will be able to meet over the five-day period.

Testing and vaccination centers can remain open.

Public gatherings will be prohibited.

Almost all shops will be shut during the five days. Only grocers may open on Saturday, April 3.

Anyone from Germany holidaying abroad will have to be tested before boarding a flight to Germany.

Nationwide lockdown restrictions will be extended to April 18, past the current expiration date of March 28.

The "emergency brake" will halt further reopenings and will apply to areas exceeding 100 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a seven-day period.

If an area has an incidence rate of over 100 for three consecutive days, harsher lockdown measures will once again apply. Museums, galleries and sports facilities will once again have to close.

What did Merkel say?

"We are in a very, very serious situation" due to the spread of coronavirus variants in the country, Merkel told the press conference. She added that Germany was in a race against time to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus.

She said as Germany had not beaten the virus then it was not possible to lift COVID restrictions.

"In light of the exponentially increasing infection trend, the emergency brake agreed upon in the last resolution must be consistently implemented for all incidence-based opening steps."

The crucial terms for Germany are "prudence and flexibility," she added.

What state leaders said

"We are having a de facto Easter lockdown," Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder told the Berlin press conference. The goal is to take the speed out of the virus, he said.

"We are probably now living in the most dangerous phase of the pandemic," Söder added, saying that many people underestimate the situation.

The meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state premiers lasted over ten hours

He cautioned that impatience should not become Germany's weakness.

He described the process of reaching an agreement on the new measures with the top lawmakers as "a difficult birth."

Governing Mayor of Berlin Michael Müller said it was important to win time until the vaccine becomes available.

He said he felt Tuesday's decision represented a "paradigm shift" on how to proceed in the pandemic. "It is no longer just about restrictions, it is no longer just about 'open — close, open — close.'"

A full lockdown 'won't work'

Professor Andrew Ullmann, spokesman for the German parliament's health committee told DW he believes that a full lockdown, such as that enforced in early 2020 during the first wave, "won't work" due to general lockdown fatigue in the population.

"What I'm really concerned about is that we are running from one lockdown to the next lockdown with any with no perspective for our population," added Ullman, who is also a trained physician and lawmaker for Germany's pro-business Free Democratic Party.

Infection rate quickly rising

According to Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI), the seven-day incidence rate stood at 107 on Monday, above the 100 threshold at which hospitals often become overwhelmed.

Health authorities warned last week that coronavirus case numbers are rising at a "very clearly exponential rate."

The number of confirmed cases in Germany on Monday increased by 7,709 to 2,667,225, while the death toll rose by 50 to 74,714.

