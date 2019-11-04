 Germany: Imams will have to prove they speak the language | News | DW | 07.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Imams will have to prove they speak the language

Religious leaders from other countries could soon be forced to prove they can speak German in order to stay in the country. Critics say such a law would worsen the country's shortage of Muslim clerics.

An imam holds prayer beads

The German Cabinet has introduced a draft of a bill that would require clergy from countries outside the EU to prove their knowledge of German in order to reside in the country, .

Although the law would apply to clerics from all religions, the coalition treaty signed by the German government specifically refers to Muslim preachers.

"We expect foreign imams to be able to speak German," an Interior Ministry spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

The bill would change current residency and labor ordinances by requiring foreign clerics to prove within a year of arriving in Germany that they understand enough German to discuss key topics such as family, shopping, work, and their immediate surroundings. Prior to that, proof of a basic understanding of German would suffice.

Read more: German is the most spoken language in immigrant households

The draft states that "for religious reasons, clerics often take on an influential role in their communities" that requires them to act as models and counselors in a way that facilitates peaceful cooperation between different cultures and religions as well as a successful integration of immigrants to Germany.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said German language skills were "imperative for successful integration."

Currently labor laws do not have any requirements for work visas issued for charitable or religious purposes.

Watch video 01:00

What does a "German Islam" mean to Germans?

Imam shortage   

Green party lawmaker Filiz Polat criticized the bill, saying it would worsen the country's shortage of Muslim clerics. According to recent data, Germany has around 2,000 mosques, with nearly 90% of imams coming from other countries. Polat says it is still unclear whether the government would support an educational training program for imams in Germany. 

Read more: Germany's imam quandary: Educate, don't import

In March, the German Catholic Bishops' Conference said the new ordinance should not make it impossible for foreign-born clergy to come to Germany. The Catholic and Protestant churches in Germany also employee many clerics from outside the EU.

Watch video 03:52

A guide to making small talk in Germany

kp/rt (epd, KNA)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany to push for imams to be trained locally, not abroad

In an effort to curb foreign influence and foster integration, the German government is pressing for imams to be educated locally, in Germany. Are German Muslim communities willing to back the idea? DW investigates. (05.04.2019)  

Turkish imam spy affair in Germany extends across Europe

A German investigation into Turkey's religious officials collecting information on its enemies may be the tip of the iceberg. DW has obtained several documents revealing Turkish activities in Germany and European states. (16.02.2017)  

Germany's imam quandary: Educate, don't import

Ending foreign influence on Muslim religious leaders' education is a long-term goal for the German government. A new study might lead the way for training local imams, if all parties involved are willing to participate. (18.06.2019)  

German is the most spoken language in immigrant households

Most people with immigrant backgrounds in Germany primarily speak German at home, according to microcensus data. The results come on the heels of a debate about holding kids back from school over their German skills. (10.09.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

A guide to making small talk in Germany  

What does a "German Islam" mean to Germans?  

Related content

East Germany's immigrant workers: 'The Salt in the Soup' 04.11.2019

When Huong Trute came to the GDR as a contract worker, she faced intense racism. How have things changed?

DW Sendung Meet the Germans mit Rachel Stewart

Berlin: 9 reasons why the German capital city isn't very German at all 06.11.2019

In all sorts of ways, from diet to fashion, Berlin really goes against the German grain. Rachel Stewart gives you the rundown for Meet the Germans.

Gruselorte Friedhof der Namenlosen in Wien

Halloween and the souls trapped in purgatory 31.10.2019

Halloween is not actually an ancient Celtic custom, nor was it invented by the American sweets industry. DW explores the unique history of this most-spooky of holidays.

Advertisement