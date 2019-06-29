 Germany: Identitarian movement classified as right-wing extremist | News | DW | 11.07.2019

News

Germany: Identitarian movement classified as right-wing extremist

Germany's domestic intelligence service has identified the country's Identitarian movement as an extremist entity. The group, which claims to defend European identity through ethnopluralist ideology, has gained traction.

Protesters take part in a demonstration of the far-right Identitarian Movement

Germany's domestic intelligence agency on Thursday said it would step up observation of the far-right Identitarian movement in Germany, after designating it an extremist body.

The agency, known by its German acronym BfV, said the group has "passed beyond the stage of suspicion" and is now considered "a verified extreme right movement."

The assessment gives the security agency enhanced surveillance powers against the group, which was founded in 2012.

Read more:  The faces behind Germany's far-right protests

'Stoke hostile feelings'

The pan-European movement of young nationalists originated in France and sees its main purpose as defending Europe's "identity" from Islamization. Unlike many other far-right groups, Identitarians reject all association with the Third Reich or National Socialism.

However, the BfV said in a statement that the movement "ultimately aims to exclude people of non-European origin from democratic participation and to discriminate against them in a way that infringes their human dignity."

"These verbal fire-raisers question people's equality and dignity, they speak of foreign infiltration, boost their own identity to denigrate others and stoke hostile feelings towards perceived enemies," said BfV President Thomas Haldenwang.

Read more: German neo-Nazi doomsday prepper network 'ordered body bags, made kill lists'

Watch video 03:15

'We are not Nazis, we are patriots,' Identitarians say

Far right under pressure

Germany's Identitarian movement is estimated to have some 600 members and has sister organizations in other European countries.

Read more: Identitarian movement — Germany's 'new right' hipsters

While the Identitarian movement's flags are often seen at far-right rallies in Germany, it so far appears to have avoided any connection with the sort of street violence linked to established neo-Nazi groups in the country.

The elevation of the Identitarian group to a level of suspicion that warrants greater scrutiny comes after the assassination-style shooting of German politician Walter Lübcke.

Lübcke, a member of Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats, had voiced support for the chancellor's liberal refugee policy in 2015, when nearly 900,000 migrants entered Germany. Investigators arrested Stephan E., a former member of the neo-Nazi NPD party with links to the far-right group Combat 18, more than two weeks after the killing.

  • An edition of German police magazine headlined dealing with the Reichsbürger (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Lübke)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    What do Reichsbürger believe?

    Reichsbürger translates to "citizens of the Reich." What unites this loose movement is rejection of the modern Federal Republic of Germany. They believe the 1937 or 1871 borders of the German Empire still exist and today's country is an administrative construct still occupied by the Allied powers. Many subscribe to far-right or anti-Semitic ideologies. Their conspiracy theories have been debunked.

  • Police show weapons siezed in a raid on alleged Reichsbürger members (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    How much of a threat are they?

    The Reichsbürger scene is a disparate, leaderless movement totalling about 15,000 supporters, according to German intelligence officials. Of those, about 900 have been identified as far-right extremists and 1,000 have a license to own firearms. Authorities are concerned about some members' potential to become violent and have conducted several raids on Reichsbürger suspects to sieze weapons.

  • Adrian Ursache in a courtroom (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    Who are its members? One was Mr. Germany

    Adrian Ursache, a 42-year-old former winner of the Mister Germany beauty pageant, is also a Reichsbürger member. He is currently facing trial for attempted murder after an August 2016 gun battle with police as they tried to evict him from his home. Typically, Reichsbürger refuse to recognize any state apparatus, printing their own passports and driving licenses.

  • Wolfgang P., shown with face blurred, is escorted by guards in a Nuremberg courtroom

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    Jailed for murder

    The case of Wolfgang P., who in October 2017 was sentenced to life in prison for murdering a police officer, is seen as a turning point for how German authorities deal with the extremist group. P., an alleged Reichsbürger member, shot at officers who were raiding his home to confiscate weapons.

  • A police raid of Reichsbürger in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    What are the authorities doing about it?

    German authorities have been accused of long underestimating the threat posed by the Reichsbürger. Since the murder of the police officer in Bavaria, law enforcement has been cracking down on them more vigorously. In the past year there have been several raids on Reichsbürger targets. Some German police and military forces have also probed whether they may have Reichsbürger among their own ranks.

    Author: Samantha Early


rc/ng (AP, EPD)

