Germany: Identitarian movement classified as right-wing extremist

Germany's domestic intelligence service has identified the country's Identitarian movement as an extremist entity. The group, which claims to defend European identity through ethnopluralist ideology, has gained traction.
Germany's domestic intelligence agency on Thursday said it would step up observation of the far-right Identitarian movement in Germany, after designating it an extremist body.
The agency, known by its German acronym BfV, said the group has "passed beyond the stage of suspicion" and is now considered "a verified extreme right movement."
The assessment gives the security agency enhanced surveillance powers against the group, which was founded in 2012.
Read more: The faces behind Germany's far-right protests
'Stoke hostile feelings'
The pan-European movement of young nationalists originated in France and sees its main purpose as defending Europe's "identity" from Islamization. Unlike many other far-right groups, Identitarians reject all association with the Third Reich or National Socialism.
However, the BfV said in a statement that the movement "ultimately aims to exclude people of non-European origin from democratic participation and to discriminate against them in a way that infringes their human dignity."
"These verbal fire-raisers question people's equality and dignity, they speak of foreign infiltration, boost their own identity to denigrate others and stoke hostile feelings towards perceived enemies," said BfV President Thomas Haldenwang.
Read more: German neo-Nazi doomsday prepper network 'ordered body bags, made kill lists'
Far right under pressure
Germany's Identitarian movement is estimated to have some 600 members and has sister organizations in other European countries.
Read more: Identitarian movement — Germany's 'new right' hipsters
While the Identitarian movement's flags are often seen at far-right rallies in Germany, it so far appears to have avoided any connection with the sort of street violence linked to established neo-Nazi groups in the country.
The elevation of the Identitarian group to a level of suspicion that warrants greater scrutiny comes after the assassination-style shooting of German politician Walter Lübcke.
Lübcke, a member of Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats, had voiced support for the chancellor's liberal refugee policy in 2015, when nearly 900,000 migrants entered Germany. Investigators arrested Stephan E., a former member of the neo-Nazi NPD party with links to the far-right group Combat 18, more than two weeks after the killing.
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
rc/ng (AP, EPD)
Why did an Identitarian German NGO visit a Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon? Are they really about charity or are they putting the desperate in a predicament? Anchal Vohra met some of those refugees to find out. (05.10.2018)
The youth wing of Germany's far-right AfD likes to portray itself as a respectable, conservative outfit. But in reality, lines between the AfD and openly right-wing extremist groups are becoming increasingly blurred. (05.10.2018)
The so-called Identitarian Movement's popularity is growing in Germany following a series of high-profile public demonstrations. DW's Sumi Somaskanda talked with two prominent members about the group's goals. (23.06.2017)
The Identitarian movement is picking up speed around Europe. In Austria, the group's branch is seen as the "hipster right." What's behind its success? Morgan Meaker reports from Vienna. (28.08.2018)
A recent series of far-right protests made headlines around the world and fueled concern over increasing racism and xenophobia in Germany. DW examines the individuals who helped to organize these rallies. (14.09.2018)
A suspected neo-Nazi's arrest in the German politician's murder case has focused concerns on far-right terrorism. A member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party, he supported her pro-migration stance. (17.06.2019)
Germany may soon ban the neo-Nazi group Combat 18 as a terrorist organization. Given Germany's history, and a recent killing allegedly tied to neo-Nazi circles, the main mystery may be why it hasn't been banned yet. (05.07.2019)
Neo-Nazi preppers in Germany ordered body bags and used police databases to draw up lists of local politicians to target, says the domestic intelligence agency, BfV. The network was preparing for social collapse. (29.06.2019)