 Germany: Identitarian movement classified as far-right extremist | News | DW | 11.07.2019

News

Germany: Identitarian movement classified as far-right extremist

Germany’s domestic intelligence service has indentified the country's Identitarian movement as an extremist entity. The movement, which espouses an ethnopluralist ideology, has gained traction across Europe.

Berlin Demonstration Identitäre Bewegung (Reuters/C. Mang)

Germany's domestic intelligence agency on Thursday said it would step up observation of the far-right Identitarian Movement in Germany, after designating it an extremist body.

The agency, known by its German acronym BfV, said the group had now "passed beyond the stage of suspicion" and was considered "a verified extreme right movement."

The assessment gives the security agency enhanced surveillance powers against the group, which was founded in 2012.

Germany’s Identitarian movement is estimated to have some 600 members and has sister organizations in other European countries. 

More to come...

rc (AP, EPD)

