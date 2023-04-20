Germany: Hundreds of flights canceled amid strikes

Inflation in Germany has led to a wave of strikes in recent months, as workers seek higher pay to offset the rising cost of living. Security staff at airports, as well rail workers, are walking off the job this week.

Security workers at three German airports went on strike on Thursday, prompting the cancellation of around 700 flights.

The action, called by the Verdi trade union over the soaring cost of living, affects the Düsseldorf, Hamburg, and Cologne/Bonn airports.

The strike is set to widen to security staff at Stuttgart airport on Friday.

At least 100,000 passengers are expected to be affected by the walkouts, according to German airport association ADV.

Reports said the three affected airports were deserted on Thursday morning.

"The situation in the terminals today is the same as previous Verdi strikes this year: departure terminals are empty, the situation is calm," a Hamburg airport spokesperson said in a statement.

The strike comes amid stalled wage negotiations, with Verdi demanding pay increases for night, weekend, and public holiday shifts.

Over 900,000 passengers affected in 2023

Inflation in Germany has led to a wave of strikes in recent months, as workers seek higher pay to offset the rising cost of living.

In the first three and a half months of 2023, over 900,000 passengers have been forced to reschedule or even cancel their flights due to Verdi strikes.

The ADV on Wednesday expressed concern that the airports were being "misused as a permanent strike stage."

Negotiations between the union and the BDLS aviation security association are expected to continue next week.

EVG also calls for strike

In addition to the airport strikes, German railway and transport union EVG called for a nationwide transport strike on Friday, impacting around 50 companies, including national rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

The strike will run from 3 a.m. (0100 GMT) until 11 a.m. (0900 GMT), with significant disruption expected.

Passengers have been advised to reschedule if possible, as long-distance and regional traffic will come to a standstill, at least in the first half of the day.

EVG has been pursuing a 12% pay increase, or a minimum of €650 ($712) per month, for its 230,000 members.

Deutsche Bahn has offered a 5% wage increase, along with a one-off payment of €2,500.

EVG said a pay rise was necessary due to the "financial burdens that have increased sharply." Inflation in Germany fell to 7.4% in March, down from a peak of 8.8% in October.

A solution to the wage dispute in the public sector was proposed by independent arbitrators over the weekend. The unions plan to engage in negotiations with the federal government and local authorities at the end of next week.

Unlike a coordinated, large-scale transport strike at the end of March, the two unions did not agree on Friday's strikes beforehand.

ss/nm (Reuters, dpa)