Germany: Hundreds of fish die in truck collision

A truck was carrying some 7,100 fish when it collided with other vehicles in northern Germany. The accident scattered hundreds of soon-to-be-dead fish across a road.

Hundreds of live fish transported through northern Germany died after a road accident due to slippery roads late on Friday.

German authorities reported several accidents in the region on Friday night through the early hours of Saturday amid snowfall.

Hundreds of fish scattered across the road

One accident in particular was especially tragic.

A truck carrying some 7,100 live fish crashed with two other trucks and a car on the A1 highway between the cities of Bremen and Hamburg. Four people were injured in the crash, including one passenger who sustained serious injuries.

The Sittensen Fire Department described the collision as "particularly serious."

Thousands of fish died after the accident scattered them across both sides of the road Image: JOTO/dpa/picture alliance

"Several thousand fish were lying on the road and in the side ditch," the fire department said. "All help came too late for the animals, they died at the scene of the accident."

Police said the collision caused damages worth some €200,000 (roughly $206,270).

Several other accidents were also reported in northern Germany due to the slippery road conditions.

Police in Verden, near Bremen, reported some 20 accidents, while authorities in Peine, between Hannover and Braunschweig, reported 17 accidents.

rmt/sms (AFP, dpa)