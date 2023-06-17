  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
NATO
Russia's war in Ukraine
CrimeGermany

Germany: Huge brawl injures several people, including police

Nik Martin
32 minutes ago

A mass fight involving more than 100 people broke out on Friday evening in the western German city of Essen. Police believe "clan criminality" could be behind the brawl, which involved iron bars and knives.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SiCD
Police officers break up a brawl in Essen Germany on June 16, 2023
Police are unsure how many people were involved in the brawl in the city of EssenImage: Markus Gayk/dpa/picture alliance

Several people were injured, including two police officers, when a mass brawl broke out on Friday evening in the city of Essen, in western Germany.

Local police said around more than 100 people were involved in the fight, which broke out in front of a restaurant.

Police said they did not have an exact number of injured people.

Several of the wounded were taken to hospital for treatment and police seized iron bars and knives found at the scene.

Crowded city on Friday night

The brawl drew in dozens of onlookers, Essen police said.

"We are talking about several hundred people," a police spokeswoman told public broadcaster WDR. "But it's still impossible to say who was really involved and who just happened to be in the way. After all, on a Friday night, party people are out and about."

A large contingent of officers and a helicopter were deployed, with the dispersal operation continuing into the early hours of Saturday.

Riot Police break up a brawl in Essen, Germany on June 16, 2023
Riot police appeared to break up the brawl by holding some people against a wall and fenceImage: Markus Gayk/dpa/picture alliance

It was still unclear what sparked the fight but the police believe "clan criminality" was likely behind it.

The word "clan" is usually used by German law enforcement to describe groups defined by family ties and ethnic identity.

The personal details of those involved in the brawl have yet to be determined, a police spokesman said.

Connection to earlier brawl

Authorities are also investigating whether there was a connection to a brawl in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) away.

Local media said the earlier fight broke out on Thursday evening involving members of two families, who attacked each other with baseball bats, knives and batons. 

Several people were injured and a 23-year-old is reported to be in critical condition.

Police said Saturday they had stepped up their presence in both Essen and Castrop-Rauxel in case of further violence.

With material from DPA news agency

Edited by: Kieran Burke

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up below for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A German ambulance

Germany: Teen declared brain dead after post-match soccer brawl

Germany: Teen declared brain dead after post-match soccer brawl

The teen incurred "life-threatening" injuries and was declared brain dead after being struck on the head when a fight broke out at a soccer tournament in Frankfurt. A 16-year-old from a French team has been arrested.
CrimeMay 30, 2023
A Gerrman police sign

Germany: Families brawl, shutting down Cologne autobahn

Germany: Families brawl, shutting down Cologne autobahn

A whole stretch of major highway was shut down when a quarrel between drivers turned into a larger brawl between families. The incident in Cologne is said to have spilled over from the shoulder onto the roadway at times.
CrimeOctober 16, 2022
A blue police light

Frankfurt: 39 people arrested after outdoor party turns into riot

Frankfurt: 39 people arrested after outdoor party turns into riot

Dozens of people have been detained after an open-air party zone in Germany's financial capital turned into a massive brawl. Police say they were attacked as onlookers applauded.
CrimeJuly 19, 2020
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Volksaufstand in Ost-Berlin am 17. Juni 1953

Germany marks 70 years since anti-communist uprising

History7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Family photographs of some of those who died hang in a display in the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in Kigali, Rwanda.

Rwanda seeks to reintegrate genocide convicts

Rwanda seeks to reintegrate genocide convicts

Law and Justice5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indian workers plant paddy seedlings in an agricultural field at village Verka, near Amritsar, India, June 30, 2022

How El Nino could prolong food inflation

How El Nino could prolong food inflation

Business31 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

Man with smoke coming out of his mouth, a motorcycle behind him

How "toxic" are men in Germany?

How "toxic" are men in Germany?

Politics5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A paper cut out of two adults, both holding rainbow flags, hold the hands of a child with their other hand. Around them are colored hearts.

Same-sex parents in Italy face tough times

Same-sex parents in Italy face tough times

SocietyJune 16, 202304:35 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A man walks past banners depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near damaged buildings

Economic diplomacy: Who wants to invest in Syria now?

Economic diplomacy: Who wants to invest in Syria now?

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

Latin America

Flamengo fan facing backward with his hand in his mouth

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

Soccer22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage