Germany: How to run an election campaign during coronavirus

"It's gone much better than I imagined," Max Biniek says, his hands covered in red paint.

It's a sunny Saturday and local election candidate Max is running late to a campaign event — but with good reason. He's been hammering away all afternoon in his parents' back yard and has just put the finishing touches to a contraption which he thinks will help his chances at the polls.

"It's my portable information stand," he beams, wiping sweat from his brow. This description may be grand but the effect is certainly striking. Max has built a large wooden box, complete with fold-out table, storage cupboard and umbrella. It all fits neatly into a bicycle trailer — and is painted the deep red of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), his party.

Max Biniek hopes the information stand will help him get noticed

Max is standing in the upcoming municipal election in a suburb of the German city of Bonn. While some coronavirus restrictions have been eased over the summer, he has been forced to contend with the challenge of running his campaign in a German state where meetings in public of more than 10 people are still forbidden and face-coverings are required in most indoor public spaces.

While the pandemic has seen some elections postponed, in other places electioneering has moved exclusively to virtual platforms. The US Democratic National Convention this month was a purely digital event and campaigning for the leadership of the UK's Labour and Liberal Democrat parties this spring moved entirely online. But what can a candidate do without a multi-million-dollar budget?

Local boy

A cycle ride through your electoral district pulling a bright red box adorned with your party's colors might be a good start. 31-year-old Max has lived in the neighborhood of Endenich most of his life and is well-known locally: He greets passersby with cheery waves. He stops at one point to have a long discussion — at a two-meter distance — with an acquaintance about the election events he has planned in the coming weeks. He calls out merrily to a driver who has taken a wrong turn: "It's a one-way street!"

"It is a real shame that all the local events and summer festivals are canceled," Max says as he pulls up his bike at his destination, a local park. "That's normally where you can go and meet lots of people."

Max and his fellow candidates are still going ahead with some physical events, holding regular information stands at public parks, playgrounds and outside supermarkets. On this Saturday, they have set up camp at the corner of a green area at a busy crossroads.

'People need to see my face'

"I think it would bother me if someone came to my door," reflected Lissi von Bülow, the SPD's candidate for mayor of Bonn. "I've not been doing that at all — but these outdoor events have been working quite well."

While some of the group keep masks on the whole time they work the information stands, von Bülow says she usually opts not to do so and instead maintains social distancing.

"I want people to recognize me from the leaflets and posters and see my face — so they can get a feeling of whether I am authentic or not," she said. It is true that her face, along with countless other candidates, adorn nearly every lamppost and bus stop in the city.

Candidates' faces can be seen on every street corner of Bonn

Another SPD candidate from a local district, Miriam Schmidt, feels leafleting has become more important.

"I'm not doing door-to-door visits either," she says. "But I put notices through the door saying where and when I will be available to talk — and then people can come to me if they want. What is important is giving people the option to engage in democracy."

Max has gone a step further, designing magnets with his phone number to stick to people's letter boxes.

The candidates are adamant that postponing the election, as was recently announced in New Zealand, was never an option. "There is a constitutional responsibility for people to have their say," Miriam says.

Information stands give people the opportunity to talk to candidates if they want

Campaigns move online

Social media has become a more important battleground than in previous elections. The city center of Bonn is full of students and young families, but in the suburban election districts that Miriam and Max are contending the populations are a little older.

"I pay for advertisements on Facebook and Instagram, but social media is not enough," Max says. "You need to be able to sit down together; you need personal contact."

But mayoral candidate von Bülow thinks that some social media campaigns have made electioneering more transparent.

"We've really made more of an effort to make our homepage look nicer than before and we produce videos and a podcast for the first time," she said. "We also do online town hall events, which anyone can attend from their own home."

Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU), currently hold the balance of power at most levels in Bonn including the mayor. In contrast to the SPD, they have made the vast majority of their campaign events digital during the crisis, a move which Max and his fellow candidates hope will give them an advantage.

The CDU and SPD govern Germany in a coalition at the federal level, but in Bonn they are pitted against each other.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Christian Democratic Union (CDU) The CDU has traditionally been the main center-right party across Germany, but it shifted toward the center under Chancellor Angela Merkel. The party remains more fiscally and socially conservative compared to parties on the left. It supports membership of the EU and NATO, budgetary discipline at home and abroad and generally likes the status quo. It is the largest party in the Bundestag.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Christian Social Union (CSU) The CSU is the sister party of the CDU in Bavaria and the two act symbiotically at the national level (CDU/CSU). Despite their similarities, the CSU is generally more conservative than the CDU on social issues. The CSU leader and premier of Bavaria, Markus Söder, ordered crosses in every state building in 2018.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Social Democrats (SPD) The SPD is Germany's oldest political party and the main center-left rival of the CDU/CSU. It shares the CDU/CSU support for the EU and NATO, but it takes a more progressive stance on social issues and welfare policies. It is currently in a coalition government with the CDU/CSU and is trying to win back support under interim leaders Thorsten Schäfer-Gümbel, Manuela Schwesig and Malu Dreyer.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Alternative for Germany (AfD) The new kid on the block is the largest opposition party in the Bundestag. The far-right party was founded in 2013 and entered the Bundestag for the first time in 2017 under the stewardship of Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland. It is largely united by opposition to Merkel's immigration policy, euroscepticism, and belief in the alleged dangers posed by Germany's Muslim population.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Free Democrats (FDP) The FDP has traditionally been the kingmaker of German politics. Although it has never received more than 15 percent of the vote, it has formed multiple coalition governments with both the CDU/CSU and SPD. The FDP, today led by Christian Lindner, supports less government spending and lower taxes, but takes a progressive stance on social issues such as gay marriage or religion.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know The Greens The Greens, led today by Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, emerged from the environmental movement in the 1980s. Unsuprisingly, it supports efforts to fight climate change and protect the environment. It is also progressive on social issues. But strong divisions have occasionally emerged on other topics. The party famously split in the late 1990s over whether to use military force in Kosovo.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know The Left The Left, led by Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger, is the most left-wing party in the Bundestag. It supports major redistribution of wealth at home and a pacifist stance abroad, including withdrawing Germany from NATO. It emerged from the successor party to the Socialist Unity Party (SED) that ruled communist East Germany until 1989. Today, it still enjoys most of its support in eastern Germany. Author: Alexander Pearson



Local issues

Nationally, the coronavirus crisis remains among the most important issues in politics. But people have different priorities at a local level.

Over an hour, mayoral candidate von Bülow and her team answer questions from members of the public on the threatened closure of a local swimming pool, ongoing disruptive roadworks on a bridge and the sparsity of kindergarten spots in Bonn. The global pandemic appears very far from people's minds.

"I think we're at the point now where the virus itself is no longer the biggest issue — instead the question for most people is how the future will look," Max explains. "People are losing their jobs: Food, cultural and event sectors are under huge pressure. These are the major concerns."

Germany is set to have federal elections in fall 2021, and Max hopes that SPD success in Bonn this September could be a positive sign.

Read more: Germany: Coalition agrees to electoral reforms to fend off bloated Bundestag

The way people vote during a pandemic could soon change by then as well: The German Parliament is expected to approve a plan to allow the selection party candidates to take place without the need for assembly. The entire process from selection to election could take place exclusively via postal vote.

But for Max and his fellow local candidates, the 2021 elections are not their immediate concern.

"There will be a life after coronavirus — and our communities need to be ready for it," Max says.