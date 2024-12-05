Germany: Hospital worker shot dead with a crossbow

A 50-year-old heathcare worker was killed in Bad Zwesten in central Germany. The police have said that a suspect was apprehended overnight.

As assailant reportedly entered a hospital in central Germany armed with a crossbow and killed a female employee, police said on Thursday.

The victim, a 50-year-old woman, was wounded so severely she died "despite immediate medical care" at the hospital in Bad Zwesten in the state of Hesse.

What we know so far

According to authorities, the crime occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

The perpetrator fled the scene immediately after the crime, and police launched extensive search measures.

A 58-year-old man from the district of Passau was identified as the suspect.

Police managed to arrest the overnight at a highway service station in the Lower Franconia area of northern Bavaria. The authorities also said evidence was secured, without elaborating.

Police have not named the suspect, or given any information on a possible motive. They did say, however, he was in protective custody.

The Kassel public prosecutor's office said it would apply to the responsible district court for the accused to be remanded in custody.

es/rc (AFP, dpa)