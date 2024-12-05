Germany: Hospital worker shot dead with a crossbow

A 50-year-old heathcare worker was killed in Bad Zwesten in central Germany. The police have said that a suspect was apprehended overnight.

As assailant reportedly entered a hospital in central Germany armed with a crossbow and killed a female employee, police said on Thursday.

The victim, 50, was wounded so severely she died "despite immediate medical care" at the hospital in Bad Zwesten in the state of Hesse.

According to authorities, the crime occured on Wednesday afternoon. A suspect was apprehended in Bavaria, in southeastern Germany, overnight after fleeing the scene of the crime.

Police have not named the suspect, or given any information on a possible motive. They did say, however, that the 58-year-old was in protective custody.

More to follow...