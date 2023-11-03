Germany: Horst Hrubesch eyeing Olympic qualification

Germany kept alive their chances of qualifying for the Olympics with victory in Iceland. Now their hopes and interim coach Horst Hrubesch's long-term future with the team hangs on a showdown with Denmark.

It was symbolic of Germany women's current situation: For a long time, the Nations League match in Iceland was a tough affair in sub-zero conditions, but in the end there was a 2-0 win and signs of progress following their World Cup debacle.

Horst Hrubesch, who celebrated his second win in as many games as interim coach after the 5-1 crushing of Wales in Sinsheim, was still missing "cleverness and security," as he described it.

"We simply need to play better... much calmer, much clearer," he added.

The positives ultimately outweighed the negatives in Reykjavik, but Giulia Gwinn, who has scored from the spot in each of Hrubesch's first two games and whose return from a long-term injury has boosted the team, admitted the icy win "was a bit of a struggle."

Midfielder Lena Lattwein perhaps summed it up best, telling ZDF: "We were still shaking at the end. But now we're overjoyed."

Germany have won their last three games, including the last two under interim coach Horst Hrubesch. Image: Wunderl/Beautiful Sports/IMAGO

Denmark showdown looms

With three wins from their last three games, Germany have remained within striking distance of Group 3 pace-setters Denmark.

But the Danes have been flawless with four wins from four, including their 2-0 victory over Germany in Viborg in September, when Germany were still in flux after their World Cup humbling and were coached temporarily by Britta Carlsen, the assistant to Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, who officially remains the coach but has been missing in action for weeks.

With the team experiencing an upswing under Hrubesch and qualification for the Paris Olympics on the line, attention is turning to Germany vs. Denmark at Rostock's Ostseestadion on December 1.

Hrubesch's team must beat Denmark to keep their hopes of making the Olympicsalive and then get a better result against Wales in Swansea four days later than Denmark do against Iceland.

Only the group winners qualify for the Nations League finals and thus continue to play for one of the two Olympic tickets awarded to the finalists. Should Olympic hosts France reach the final round — they are currently three points clear at the top of their group — the third-placed team in the Nations League will automatically advance to the Olympics.

In the event of Denmark and Germany having an identical record after the final two Nations League games in December, the head-to-head record and then goal difference would come into play.

So, Germany don't just need to beat Denmark in Rostock, they ideally need to beat them by more than the 2-0 that Denmark achieved in Viborg.

Germany's hopes of qualifying for the Olympics hang on a crunch game against Denmark on December 1. Image: Wunderl/Beautiful Sports/IMAGO

Hrubesch in pole position

Hrubesch has already made it clear that he would be happy to coach the team if they qualify for the Olympics.

"I'm concentrating on these two games and hope that ultimately it will be four games and then the two in the playoffs," Hrubesch said in his unveiling press conference, flanked by DFB President Bernd Neuendorf and new managing director Andreas Rettig.

Whether it will be enough for the Olympics, and if so, whether the coach in Paris will then be Horst Hrubesch, is still undecided.

However, Voss-Tecklenburg will not be returning to her role following the team's premature exit in Australia and New Zealand and her subsequent absence, initially through sickness and then a pre-approved vacation, which upset some of the players.

With the relationship between Voss-Tecklenburg and the DFB seemingly beyond repair and the two sides now communicating only via legal channels, 72-year-old Hrubesch seems to be the future for Germany.

But much of that will hinge on what happens in Rostock on December 1.

This article was originally written in German and adapted by Michael Da Silva.

Edited by Matt Ford.