Germany: Home alone boy calls police and gets Nutella bread

Desperate times called for desperate measures as German police this week responded to a phone call from an 11-year-old boy who was in tears as he could not locate his mother.

She had left the family home in Ansbach, albeit momentarily, and the boy was at a loss. Having seemingly explored all possible options he decided he had no option but to get in touch with the emergency services.

"His mom was out of house and he suddenly felt lonely," local police posted on Facebook.

His call was met with concern that only increased when the youngster burst into tears as he explained his plight.

Spreading warmth

As millions of Germans stayed home to avoiding spreading the coronavirus, the police managed to calm the boy's fears with a spread of an all-together different kind as they arrived at the beleaguered youth's abode.

Read more: Is Nutella recipe change sugar-coating quality?

"The officer on duty found that he was well and was able to put a smile on his face with some delicious bread," local police said. "Sometimes the soul just needs some chocolate."

Shortly afterwards, the boy's mother came back and normal service was resumed.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.