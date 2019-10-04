Germany: 'Highly aggressive cow' sparks lengthy police chase in Bavaria

A runaway cow triggered an hours-long police chase in the Bavarian town of Sand am Main, with authorities deploying several police cars and a helicopter equipped with a thermal camera. Local volunteer firefighters were also asked to assist in boxing the animal in. The 600-kilogram (1,324-pounds) bovine was tracked down four hours after its owner noticed it had fled his nearby farm on Saturday evening.

"It may sound funny initially, but it was a very dangerous deployment," police commander Andreas Winkler was quoted as saying by the local Licha-Media.de news outlet.

Read more: Bavarian cow freed from bridge after wanting more from life

Hit with a tranquillizer dart

Initially, the owner said two cows had made the escape from his enclosure, but he soon managed to catch one of them. With help from authorities, the other one was then located near a supermarket but then took off again towards the center of the town. The animal trampled through a greenhouse and a camping ground, prompting police to warn residents to move out of the way.

It also destroyed a scooter and damaged a police car.

Read more: Bavarian court blocks noise pollution case against cow bells

The farmer, who tried to help calm the animal down, was also attacked and knocked down by the spooked animal, but sustained no serious injury.

Eventually, a police helicopter discovered the animal in a dead-end alleyway. Police and the volunteer fire department used their vehicles to cut off its retreat and a veterinarian used a blowpipe to shoot the animal with a tranquillizer dart. According to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur news agency, the owner managed to transport it back to the farm early on Sunday.

Watch video 05:02 Share Lipstick on a… cow? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2udtp Lipstick on a… cow?

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.