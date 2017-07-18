Germany: Heidi Klum drag queen show sparks backlash

Plans for Germany's first-ever drag queen talent show have received considerable pushback from the LGBTQ community, after it was revealed that supermodel Heidi Klum will be the main host.

Last week, TV channel ProSieben announced that a drag queen competition show called "Queen of Drags" that is set to premiere at the end of the year.

The show takes after the popular US series "RuPaul's Drag Race," which was launched by singer and drag superstar RuPaul Charles. Over the past 10 years, the show has helped boost drag culture into the mainstream in the US and garnered fans around the world.

The German format sounds like it will differ slightly from the original US version, in that the 10 drag performers will live in a mansion together while they compete in weekly challenges.

Besides Klum, the judges on the show will consist of Austrian Eurovision winner and drag star Conchita Wurst, as well as Tokio Hotel lead singer, Bill Kaulitz.

"I love and have been in awe of the art of drag for years," Klum said in a statement. "In 'Queen of Drags' we will show the creative facets of the drag world."

Some members of Germany's drag scene, however, are not as enthused.

Heid Klum, the star TV show host 13th season of Germany's Next Topmodel The three main judges, Thomas Hayo (left) with Heidi Klum (center) and Michael Michalsky (right), will determine the fate of Germany's Next Topmodel on ProSieben on May 24. While Klum serves as the starring central figure of the reality TV show that's been running since 2006, this year's aspiring models have been divided into two camps competing against each other: Team Thomas and Team Michael.

Heid Klum, the star TV show host Styling up The contestants on GNTM go through a series of photo shoots every week, with Klum providing direction on set. The themes vary each week, and Klum, Hayo and Michalsky use the photos from these shoots to determine whether the prospective models stay or go. Pop icon Madonna inspired the look for this shoot with Sally (left) from Remscheid.

Heid Klum, the star TV show host Walking down the runway As part of their performance, all models at the end of each episode of GNTM walk the runway in front of the judges. There is often an additional guest judge on the panel, like star designer Wolfgang Joop (second from right). For this particular walk, sprinklers covered the runway with water, making it difficult for the models to keep balance; Klum and Michalsky required umbrellas.

Heid Klum, the star TV show host Glowing in the desert During the semi-finale of GNTM, Klum (third from right) brought the contestants to the middle of a California desert for their photo shoot. The remaining models (from left to right) Toni, Julianna, Jennifer, Pia and Christina have varying levels of confidence and worries. "I just want to be super good today. It's a single fight and I want to come out on top here," said Christina, 21.

Heid Klum, the star TV show host Playful concepts Klum and the GNTM creators develop a wide variety of concepts for the photo shoots. One week, the top model candidates' looks were inspired by cartoon icons Mickey and Minnie Mouse, with Minnie's signature polka dots or Mickey's bright red pants. Klum invited the original characters to join them: "A longtime dream of mine is finally coming true. Mickey and Minnie Mouse are our guests this week!"

Heid Klum, the star TV show host Challenging promising fashion designers Katelyn Pankoke, one of the fashion design contestants on the 12th season of Project Runway, hangs out with Heidi Klum during the eighth challenge in the atelier studio. Klum serves as one of four judges on the show since its debut in December of 2004, before the beginning of Germany's Next Topmodel. Klum has been known for her friendliness and constructive, yet direct criticism.

Heid Klum, the star TV show host Behind the sewing machines The contestants on Project Runway compete against each other and try to make the best garment for the weekly challenge. Each candidate must have good sewing and construction skills in addition to their design talent. Guest judge Shiri Appleby (back, right), Nina Garcia (back, left), Zac Posen and Heidi Klum visit the sewing room during the 11th challenge of Project Runway, season 15.

Heid Klum, the star TV show host A star co-host Project Runway was one of Klum's first starring roles on TV. The series has been nominated year after year for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program. From left to right, guest judge Kerry Washington, Nina Garcia, Zac Posen and Heidi Klum judge the final challenge of Project Runway season 12. Author: Sabrina Cooper



Thousands back petition to remove Klum

By Monday, over 20,000 people had signed a petition calling for Klum to be removed from the show and "to replace her with a queer person."

"Finally a queer show is being produced for German television, but the front figure is anything but queer — basically handing the cake to the straight white woman while we are, once again, left with the crumbs," the petition states.

Drag performers Ryan Stecken and Margo Schlönzke, who launched the petition, note that Klum has been a supporter of the LGBTQ community, but charge that she lacks the knowledge needed to lead the show.

They also are worried that with Klum at the helm, ProSieben is trying to target a "heteronormative audience" and that the show will no longer be about educating the public about drag in the way that "RuPaul's Drag Race" has done.

Klum, who previously hosted the US fashion competition "Project Runway," has particularly come under fire her longtime role as the host of "Germany's Next Top Model."

Other critics have also taken issue with Klum's performance as the host of "Germany's Next Top Model," and worry that her performance there could repeat itself in the drag show.

Critics have repeatedly called out Klum for sexist remarks she's made about the female contestants on the modeling competition show, including comments such as: "I don't want to see anything wobble" or "Have you gotten pregnant since the last time we've seen you?"

Watch video 00:18 Olivia Jones: 'We have to fight for freedom of speech'

German queens 'don't have to hide' behind US colleagues

Although Klum has been under fire, she's gotten the backing of one of Germany's most famous drag queens — Olivia Jones.

"This is the first time drag queens in Germany will have their own prime time show on a major German TV channel," Jones wrote on her website. She will also reportedly make an appearance on the upcoming ProSieben show.

Jones also noted that Klum gave drag queens a platform on "Germany's Next Top Model" and advocated for Germany to get its own drag queen-centric show.

"Finally German drag queens can show everyone that they don't have to hide behind their American colleagues and that we have an unbelievably diverse scene," Jones said.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.