  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
An image of a cannabis plant (symbolic image)
The health ministry estimates that millions of Germans use cannabis regularlyImage: Ben Fajzullin/DW
PoliticsGermany

Germany: Lauterbach to outline cannabis legalization plan

1 hour ago

An adult would be allowed to carry up to 30 grams of cannabis for their own consumption, details of the plan show, but the legislative process could be a long one.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IgRi

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is set to present his plans on the legalization of cannabis to the cabinet of Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday. 

Lauterbach, of the ruling Social Democrats (SPD), is set to present a survey which estimates that about 4 million adults use cannabis in Germany. The data suggests there is a huge black market and organized crime involved in the trade. 

What does Lauterbach have planned? 

Details seen by news agencies show that Lauterbach wants to allow the acquisition and possession of up to 30 grams of cannabis for personal recreational consumption. The plans further show that he wants to legalize the production, supply and distribution of cannabis within a regulated and state-controlled framework. 

The cultivation of cannabis would be permitted to a limited extent. Three plants per adult person are to be allowed, according to local media reports.

Sales would occur in specialist shops and possibly pharmacies. According to the plans, advertising for cannabis products will be prohibited. 

Long legislative process expected

The Green Party, who govern in coalition with the SPD and the business-friendly Free Democrats (FPD), has stated that these are important points for a legislative draft on the legalization of cannabis. The party has long been an advocate for the legalization of cannabis. 

Germany's Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had said last month that cannabis could potentially be legalized by 2023.

However, federal Drug and Addiction Commissioner Burkhard Blienert had suggested in July that it was questionable if such a law could be implemented before 2024. 

The governing coalition is expected to present a draft law at the end of this year or the beginning of next year. 

However, a specific bill will only be drafted after the EU has no legal objections to the planned legalization. The plan detailed on Wednesday can still change drastically in the course of the legislative process.

 

Germany's cannabis rush 

los/es (AFP, dpa, KNA)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A coal-burning power plant steams in Gelsenkirchen

EU states 'revolt' against controversial energy treaty

Nature and Environment16 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Namibia | Geheimnisse der Feenkreise in Namibia entschlüsselt

Who is making the mysterious "fairy circles" of Namibia?

Who is making the mysterious "fairy circles" of Namibia?

Science18 hours ago7 images
More from Africa

Asia

UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech outside Number 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak: UK's new PM embraces India connection

Rishi Sunak: UK's new PM embraces India connection

Politics20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

two people lean against a gold painting frame

Attack on Monet artwork: German museums react

Attack on Monet artwork: German museums react

Arts19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

People shelter inside a subway station during a Russian missile attack in Kyiv

Ukrainians lack access to bomb shelters

Ukrainians lack access to bomb shelters

Conflicts2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian-British businessman Anoosheh Ashoori, former Evin detainee, describes the prison as 'hell.'

Former Evin prisoner raises alarm over plight of detainees

Former Evin prisoner raises alarm over plight of detainees

Human Rights19 hours ago03:15 min
More from Middle East

North America

Harvey Weinstein, with two uniformed police officers in the background

'She Said' movie tells story of women who took on Weinstein

'She Said' movie tells story of women who took on Weinstein

CultureOctober 24, 202202:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

A woman holds a bunch of marigolds, standing in a field full of the flowers

Day of the Dead: Readying the flower that will guide the dead home

Day of the Dead: Readying the flower that will guide the dead home

Lifestyle13 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage