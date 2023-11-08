Germany: Hamburg police end search after 'threat' at school

Police in Hamburg say have ended their operation in the Blankenese district following reports that two people had shut themselves into a school classroom. One was reported to have threatened to use a gun.

Hamburg police on Wednesday said they had ended a major operation in the Blankenese district of Hamburg after an alert of a threat to a school in the area.

Tactical forces were reported to have been deployed to the scene shortly before 11 a.m. local time, and students were evacuated from the school. Parents were asked to head to a nearby barracks where the pupils were taken.

The German mass-circulation daily newspaper Bild said two young men, possibly students, had reportedly barricaded themselves into a classroom with one of them threatening that they would use a gun. A female teacher was said to have been threatened.

"Special forces have completed a search of the building and found no trace of the two perpetrators," police spokesperson Holger Vehren told reporters.

He said the teacher "who was specifically threatened" and students of the eighth-grade class would be questioned.

Police said a criminal investigation would follow, including interviews with witnesses and teachers.

What do we know about the incident?

Earlier on Wednesday, the police said there were "indications of a threat situation at the Blankenese district school."

"Police forces are already on site and are taking initial measures," the police force said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The DPA news agency later reported that the two suspects had left the room and fled, but their whereabouts were unknown.

Streets surrounding the school were cordoned off with police helicopters circling above the school as officers looked for the pair.

Blankenese lies on the Elbe River and is considered one of Hamburg's most wealthy districts. The Blankenese district school has some 1,150 students.

rc/sms (AFP, dpa)