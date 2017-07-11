Germany: Hamburg gets first fully automated tram

German rail company Deutsche Bahn (DB) and high-tech partner Siemens unveiled their new fully automated, "Digital S-Bahn Hamburg" tram on Monday.

The premier coincided with the opening of this year's Hamburg-hosted installment of the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress, which showcases mobility solutions and ideas.

DB says it plans to expand use of its new digital trams to service all of Hamburg, claiming that by 2030 and beyond many of its local, regional and national lines will use similar technology.

The company says that fully automating the trains and controlling them digitally will allow more of them to run at shorter intervals, as well as increasing energy efficiency and cutting operating costs.

The €60-million ($69.4-million) project, financed equally by DB, Siemens and the city-state of Hamburg, combines two operating systems — Automatic Train Operation (ATO) and the European Train Control System (ETCS) — that can be retrofitted onto existing trains and tracks.

These flexible systems allow a driver, who will still remain on board, to manually operate trains when they move to stretches of track that are not outfitted with corresponding control technology. All other operations, such as starting, accelerating, decelerating, stopping and shunting will be fully automated.

At Monday's unveiling, Siemens President Roland Busch praised the new project as a "blueprint for digitalizing the rails in Germany, Europe and the the world."