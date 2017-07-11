Germany halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine following other European nations

Germany on Monday halted use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the Health Ministry announced in a statement. Several other EU countries have stopped use of the vaccine because of the possibility of blood clots.

The Health Ministry announced that use of the vaccine was "suspended as a precaution" on the basis of advice from the national health regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI). According to the Health Ministry, the European Medicines Agency will decide "whether and how the new information will affect the authorization of the vaccine" pending an investigation.

"After new reports of thrombroses of the cerebral veins in connection with the vaccination in Germany and Europe, the PEI considers further investigations to be necessary," the Health Ministry announced.

AstraZeneca suspension across Europe, worldwide

In addition to Germany, nations across Europe and worldwide have halted use of the vaccine because of possible clotting risks. Italy and France both issued similar statements on Monday afternoon, soon after Germany.

Last week, Denmark became the first country to suspend implementation, with Norway, Iceland and Bulgaria following.

Non-European nations to have suspend use of the vaccine include Thailand and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

