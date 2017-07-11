Germany: Green Party holds convention on coalition talks

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
After initial talks, the top team of climate-friendly Greens has agreed to join formal coalition talks with the Social Democrats and the neoliberal FDP. But the plan must be put to a vote of party delegates.
The Green Party along with the neolilberal FDP are kingmakers in negotiations to form the next German government
Germany's Green Party is meeting on Sunday to vote on whether to join formal talks to be part of the country's next ruling coalition.
The climate-friendly party came third in Germany's election on September 26, but is a kingmaker in forming the next government.
The center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote and has been holding preliminary talks with the Greens and the business-focused Free Democratic Party (FDP) for the past week.
On Friday, the leaders of the SPD, Greens and FDP wrapped up exploratory coalition talks and agreed to proceed further, subject to approval by each of the parties' senior officials.
An exploratory paper presented Friday described how the three parties were committed to climate protection to bring Germany toward the goals of the 2015 Paris climate accord.
In addition, the coal phaseout should "ideally" be brought forward to 2030, said the paper.
Sunday's meeting will allow 99 Green Party delegates to vote on the question, but it remains unclear how many will take part.
They are due to meet in a convention building in Berlin at 1 p.m. local time (1100 UTC) and a decision is expected by 4 p.m.
Sunday's meeting is known as a small party conference, or state council, which is the Green Party's top decision-making body between party conferences.
The Social Democrats formally approved the step on Friday, while the FDP leadership is set to do so on Monday.
The would-be alliance is described as the "traffic light" coalition — the colors of the three parties' logos.
The SPD is currently in a grand coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc, but has said it would prefer a new alliance with the Greens and FDP, rather than maintain the status quo.
Merkel decided not to run for chancellor again after 16 years in power.
Support for her center-right alliance dropped in the election after the party's candidate Armin Laschet failed to connect with voters.
It's the first time the three parties are meeting to discuss a possible coalition. While the Social Democrats are hopeful, there are still major hurdles to overcome before Angela Merkel's successor can be crowned.