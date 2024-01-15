Germany: Green lawmaker hit by car at climate protest

A Green Party lawmaker and a journalist were struck by a car at an environmental protest in Halle. Police said that two people had been slightly injured.

A lawmaker from Germany's environmentalist Green Party and a journalist were injured on the sidelines of a protest by the climate activist group Last Generation on Monday, according to media reports.

The incident took place in the city of Halle in the central state of Saxony-Anhalt during what police said was an "unannounced protest" which resulted in "significant traffic disruptions."

Green lawmaker hit by car — report

German news agency DPA reported that member of state parliament Sebastian Striegel and a journalist were monitoring a demonstration when a motorist allegedly mounted a footpath, in an apparent attempt to get around the blockade.

DPA said that one of its reporters witnessed the incident.

"I will have a medical examination," DPA quoted Striegel as saying. News agency EPD said that the lawmaker was lightly injured on his leg.

Striegel had reportedly attended the protest as an observer.

Striegel also spoke out against the actions of bystanders frustrated by how the protest took place.

"Whether farmers' protests or climate demonstrations, nobody has to share the concerns of protesters. But the decisive factor remains — no violence," Striegel told DPA.

The Green Party's Sebastian Striegel said he would go for a medical check-up following the incident Image: Christian Schroedter/IMAGO

Protesters 'slightly injured'

According to Halle police, four activists from the Last Generation protest movement stuck themselves to the road.

"At the beginning of the action, two people were hit by an unknown driver who was driving around the demonstrators. Two people who were not among the demonstrators were slightly injured," police said, adding that they had launched an investigation into the matter.

Police said that authorities had found it difficult to remove those who had stuck themselves to the road and the action which began at 9:30 a.m. (0830 GMT) was only clear again at 1:25 p.m.

Who are Last Generation?

Germany's Last Generation (Letzte Generation) group has repeatedly blocked traffic in German cities in its campaign to press for more strident action to counter global warming.

The group is demanding that the German government formulate a plan to meet an international goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times.

As well as gluing themselves to busy intersections and highways, its members have targeted various artworks and exhibits.

Dozens of activists from Last Generation and similar groups across Europe have appeared in courts for blocking traffic or obstructing police work. Most were fined, but some courts have started to hand down jail convictions.

kb/ab (dpa, AFP, EPD)

