Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer retires from national team

Manuel Neuer is just the latest veteran Germany player to quit international football to concentrate on his club career.

Manuel Neuer who was Germany's first-choice goalkeeper for more than a decade, announced on Wednesday that he was retiring from international football. The 38-year-old Bayern Munich star made 124 appearances for his country and was a key part of Germany's last World Cup-winning side in Brazil in 2014.

Neuer announced the decision in an Instagram post, in which he said that although he had been tempted to try to stick around for the 2026 World Cup in North America, he had reached the conclusion that "now is the right time to take this step."

The move comes almost seven weeks after the Nationalmannschaft were knocked out in extra time by Spain in the quarterfinals of the Euros, which Germany hosted. He said the decision followed many deep and long discussions with family and friends.

"When I look back today, I feel proud and grateful! Not least because we were able to fulfill our big dream on 13 July, 2014, and become world champions together in Brazil," said the Gelsenkirchen native, who started his career at Schalke.

"For a total of seven years and 61 games — until my injury — I was able to lead the German national team onto the pitch as captain. An honor that I appreciated every time anew."

Neuer was referring to a broken leg that had kept him out action for almost a year until he returned to play for Bayern last October. Neuer has won 11 Bundesliga, two Champions League and two Club World Cup titles with Bayern.

Generational change

The move fits in with plans by Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann to make the national squad younger with a view to the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

Neuer is the last of the 2014 World Cup-winning squad to retire from international football after both Thomas Müller and Toni Kroos announced their departures shortly after the Euros. The 34-year-old Kroos ended his career outright after the European Championship, while Müller, like Neuer, continues to play for Bayern.

Earlier this week, lkay Gündogan who captained Germany at this summer's Euros, also announced his retirement from international football.

The departure of Neuer makes Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen, most likely to take over as Germany's first-choice keeper.