Germany: Girl falls to her death from hotel window

The teenager fell from the sixth floor of a hotel near the center of Düsseldorf, in North Rhine Westphalia. Police have initially ruled out suicide and foul play.

A teenage girl fell out of a hotel window in the German city of Düsseldorf, succumbing to her serious wounds, police said Sunday.

The girl was staying at the hotel with her mother. Police have initially ruled out suicide and foul play, saying the incident as a "tragic accident" that occurred on Saturday.

What do we know about the incident?

The girl fell from the sixth floor of a hotel near central Düsseldorf, the capital of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. She was taken to hospital, where she died on Sunday due to her serious injuries.

Police launched an investigation into the incident, a spokeswoman told the German DPA news agency. The girl's cell phone was confiscated, yet no suspects were as yet being investigated.

The mother was not with her daughter at the time of the incident, according to DPA.

rmt/jsi (AFP, dpa)