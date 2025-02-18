Germany: Funeral held for former President Horst Köhler

Horst Köhler spent most of his early life as a refugee and became a highly popular president. He was also lauded for his post-presidency activism.

The state funeral for former German President Horst Köhler was underway in Berlin on Tuesday, with current President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and former Chancellor Angela Merkel in attendance.

Köhler passed away earlier this month after a short illness. He was 81.

Köhler "won the hearts of the Germans," as soon as he took office, Steinmeier said during his eulogy to a packed Berlin Cathedral. He never acted superior to anyone else, the president said, and treated "the pope or the head of homelessness charity" exactly the same.

Steinemeier also praised Köhler's dedicated engagement in Africa.

Köhler died on February 1 Image: Annegret Hilse/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

From popular president to sudden resignation

Born in 1943 in what is today Poland, Köhler's parents were ethnic German and Romanian and moved around often when he was a baby due to World War II. They settled in Leipzig, only to flee again to escape the communist regime in former East Germany.

A trained economist, Köhler worked in banking, the civil service, and politics. He was elected president, Germany's ceremonial head of state, in 2004. He was very popular during his first few years in office, with approval ratings that exceeded that of Merkel.

Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer were amongst the attendees of Köhler's state funeral Image: Annegret Hilse/Reuters/dpa/picture alliance

However, in 2010 he became the first German president to resign the office following backlash over some comments he made about the German army's presence in Afghanistan. He claimed his comments were misinterpreted, and pundits at the time labeled his resignation an "overreaction," but he stepped down nonetheless.

After his resignation he began a distinguished career in international advocacy, focusing on climate change and promoting an equitable and just approach to European relations with African countries.

Edited by: Kieran Burke