Germany: Fridays for Future protests kick off with Greta Thunberg in Berlin

Fridays for Future protests were being held across Germany as climate activists sought to make their voices heard ahead of the country's federal elections on Sunday. Founder Greta Thunberg was set to take part in the Berlin event.

On top of Berlin, protests are also taking place in Hamburg, Freiburg, Cologne and Bonn. The demonstrations in Germany are just one part of a worldwide climate strike that includes 1,400 events in 80 countries.

What have activists said?

Luisa Neubauer, who heads the Fridays for Future German chapter, told French news agency AFP that they wanted to "create pressure from the streets" ahead of the September 26 vote.

"The political parties haven't taken the climate catastrophe seriously enough," Neubauer said, adding that young people wanted "no more excuses" from older politicians about the state of the world they will leave behind.

Jana Boltersdorf, another young climate activist, told DW she was marching "to give a voice to those who are not old enough to vote, but will suffer the most as a result of the climate crisis."

What is the state of climate policy in Germany?

As Chancellor Angela Merkel's 16-year stint draws to a close, the leader once touted as the "climate chancellor" has failed to push forward any significant environmental legislation in the past decade.

In a landmark ruling in April, Germany's top court found the government's plans to curb CO2 emissions "insufficient" to meet the targets of the Paris agreement and placed an "unfair burden" on future generations.

Speaking at the site of catastrophic flooding in western Germany in July, Merkel called on her successor to do more to tackle climate change, but did not address her own climate legacy.

With the Green party polling in third place ahead of the election, it is possible that they could end up as a junior coalition partner in the next German government, particularly considering that polls also show the climate as one of the most important topics to German voters.

However, their platform has been criticized as not being aggressive enough to combat the climate crisis by environmental experts.

