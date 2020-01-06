Germany, France, UK: 'Essential' Iran stick to nuclear deal

Germany, France and the United Kingdom have called on Iran to uphold the landmark 2015 deal that limits the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a joint statement late Sunday, saying it was "essential that Iran return to full compliance with its commitments under the agreement."

The accord, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was a deal struck between Iran and the five permanent UN Security Council members — the United States, Russia, China, France and the UK — as well as Germany and the European Union.

Treaty hanging by a thread

Just last week, Iran said it would no longer abide by the deal's limits. Tehran announced on January 5 that it would continue its nuclear program "without limitation" following the US assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the powerful major general in charge of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force.

The treaty has come under increasing strain ever since President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the deal in May 2018. This prompted the European Union to enact an updated blocking statute in an attempt at nullifying renewed US sanctions.

Critical of both Iran and US

The statement from Merkel, Macron and Johnson continued: "We have expressed our deep concern at the actions taken by Iran in violation of its commitments since July 2019. These actions must be reversed."

"We must address — through diplomacy and in a meaningful way — shared concerns about Iran's destabilizing regional activities, including those linked to its missile program," they said.

"We reiterate our readiness to continue our engagement for de-escalation and stability in the region."

The leaders also reaffirmed their opposition to the US decision to pull out of the 2015 deal, which Trump last week described as "very defective." Trump said he would like to broker a new deal with fresh terms.

The joint appeal came after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian welcomed his counterparts from Germany, the UK and the EU for emergency talks in Paris, with the JCPOA very much at the center of discussions.

"The immediate risk of war in the Middle East seems to have been averted, but the tensions that exist there will continue to follow us," said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas ahead of the meeting.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The deal breaker President Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Slap in the face Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments' A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Response to US pressure The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat A triumph of diplomacy The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Compliance and verification The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Obama's achievement The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iranians approved The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The opponents After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Who's left? The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.



jsi/cmk (dpa, AFP)

