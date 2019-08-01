 Germany, France, UK condemn North Korea missile tests | News | DW | 01.08.2019

News

Germany, France, UK condemn North Korea missile tests

After a meeting of the UN Security Council, Germany, France and the UK have urged North Korea "to take concrete steps" toward denuclearization. The comments came amid reports the regime had fired yet another missile.

South Koreans watch on a screen a file image of reporting North Korea's missile launch (Getty Images/C. Sung-Jun)

Germany, France and the United Kingdom have condemned North Korea for violating UN sanctions with its latest string of ballistic missile launches, and urged Pyongyang to engage in "meaningful negotiations" with the US on denuclearization.

The comments came as North Korea fired off yet another round of unidentified short-range projectiles, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. Friday's launch was the third round of missile tests in the span of one week.

The UK, France and Germany issued their statement following a closed-door Security Council meeting, after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday.  

They urged the North "to take concrete steps towards complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization." 

Pyongyang confirmed Thursday that leader Kim Jong Un had supervised the first test firing of a new multiple rocket launcher system that could potentially enhance its ability to strike targets in South Korea and US military bases there.

Read more: Opinion: Donald Trump strolls through Kim Jong Un's North Korean minefield

  It was the third meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in just over a year. The first Trump-Kim summit took place in Singapore in June last year. A meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, was held in February of this year. Both meetings failed to provide a clear roadmap for North Korea's denuclearization.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Third Kim-Trump meeting

    It was the third meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in just over a year. The first Trump-Kim summit took place in Singapore in June last year. A meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, was held in February 2019. Both meetings failed to provide a clear roadmap for North Korea's denuclearization.

  Trump made history on June 30 with his latest encounter with Kim. He's the first sitting US president to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides South and North Korea. Trump briefly crossed into North Korea as he shook hands with Kim. He said he was proud to step over the line.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Making history

    Trump made history on June 30 with his latest encounter with Kim. He's the first sitting US president to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides South and North Korea. Trump briefly crossed into North Korea as he shook hands with Kim. He said he was "proud to step over the line."

  Prior to his meeting with Kim, Trump flew to the DMZ with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The US president met with South Korean and American troops as he watched over North Korea from a military post in the DMZ.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Watching over the North

    Prior to his meeting with Kim, Trump flew to the DMZ with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The US president met with South Korean and American troops as he watched over North Korea from a military post in the DMZ. US presidents in the past have visited American troops on the South Korean side but not set foot in the DMZ.

  From calling Kim Jong Un little rocket man to someone he has a certain chemistry with, Trump has come a long way with his dealing with North Korea. On June 30, he once again emphasized his personal ties with the North Korean dictator. Kim, too, hailed his wonderful relationship with Trump, saying the latest meeting would enable nuclear talks.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    'Great friendship'

    From calling Kim Jong Un "little rocket man" to someone he has a "certain chemistry" with, Trump has come a long way in his dealing with North Korea. On June 30, he once again emphasized his personal ties with the North Korean dictator. Kim, too, hailed his "wonderful" relationship with Trump, saying the latest meeting would enable nuclear talks.

  Washington and Pyongyang blame each other for the impasse, but Trump is hopeful for a breakthrough in nuclear talks. Although his previous two meetings with the North Korean leader didn't yield any result, Trump said he was in no rush to defuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    'In no rush'

    Washington and Pyongyang blame each other for the impasse over nuclear talks, but Trump is hopeful for a breakthrough. Although his previous two meetings with the North Korean leader didn't yield any result, Trump said he was "in no rush" to defuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

  Experts have warned that North Korea may never agree to fully give up its nuclear ambitions, which they say Pyongyang views as vital for regime survival. In March, new satellite imagery suggested that North Korea started rebuilding a rocket launch site before Kim and Trump's Vietnam summit in Feruary. The site had been dismantled last year as part of Kim's denuclearization pledge.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Regime survival

    Experts have warned that North Korea may never agree to fully give up its nuclear ambitions, which they say Pyongyang views as vital for regime survival. In March, new satellite imagery suggested that North Korea started rebuilding a rocket launch site before Kim and Trump's Vietnam summit in Feruary. The site had been dismantled last year as part of Kim's denuclearization pledge.

UN Security Council must show 'unity'

North Korea is barred by UN sanctions from using ballistic missiles and on Thursday, the three European countries defended the sanctions.

"International sanctions need to remain in place and be fully enforced until North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs are dismantled," Britain's UN Ambassador Karen Pierce said, alongside her French and German counterparts.

"It is vital that the Security Council shows unity in upholding its resolutions," she told reporters.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration is still ready to resume talks with North Korea.

Trump and Kim Jong Un last saw each other in late June in an impromptu meeting at the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas.

On Thursday, the US president signaled he wasn't too concerned about the recent missile launches. "I have no problem, we'll see what happens but short range [missiles] are very standard," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Since 2006, the 15-member Security Council has unanimously backed sanctions on North Korea, with the goal of choking funding for Pyongyang's missile programs. The sanctions have banned exports including coal, iron, lead, textiles and seafood, and capped imports of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

jcg/cmk (Reuters, AP)

