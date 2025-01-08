Germany, France criticize Donald Trump's Greenland threats

Germany said borders must not be changed by force after US President-elect Donald Trump refused to rule out a military takeover of Greenland. France says the EU cannot tolerate threats against its "sovereign borders."

Germany said borders must not be changed by force after US President-elect Donald Trump refused to rule out military action to take control of Greenland.

The vast Arctic island is an autonomous territory of EU and NATO member Denmark.

What Germany and France said

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that "as always, the firm principle applies... that borders must not be moved by force," highlighting international agreements such as the UN Charter.

Hebestreit refused to be drawn on whether Berlin took Trump's threats against Denmark seriously.

"I don't want to assess" the comments, Hebestreit told a regular news conference, adding simply that the German government had "taken note" of them.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot also demanded that Trump should not threaten the European Union's "sovereign borders."

"There is no question of the EU letting other nations in the world, whoever they may be, attack its sovereign borders," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio.

He added that, while he did not believe the US "would invade" Greenland, "we have entered an era that is seeing the return of the law of the strongest."

"There is obviously no question that the European Union would let other nations of the world attack its sovereign borders, whoever they are," Barrot said. "We are a strong continent."

EU on Trump's Greenland remarks: 'Wild hypothetical stuff'

The EU described Trump's Greenland remarks as "wild hypothetical stuff."

"We are talking about fairly wild hypothetical stuff about an administration that hasn't come in yet," a European Commission spokesperson said, according to AFP news agency. The same spokesperson said the EU is looking forward to working with the Trump administration.

Chief EU Commision Spokeperson Paula Pinho, meanwhile, said the sovereignty of states must be respected "as a matter of principle," while saying she did not want to elaborate on the issue due to its "extremely theoretical" nature.

What has Trump said about Greenland?

Trump on Monday declined to rule out military or economic action as part of his wish to have the US take control of Greenland and the Panama Canal.

"No, I can't assure you on either of those two. But I can say this, we need them for economic security," said Trump, when asked.

Donald Trump Jr. arrived in Greenland on Tuesday after his father suggested that the territory should become part of the US.

Donald Trump Jr. on private visit to Greenland To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

President-elect Donald Trump took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to declare both his future plans for Greenland and his delight over his son's trip.

Trump has suggested that he impose tariffs on Denmark if it resists his offer to purchase Greenland, claiming that it is vital to US national security.

"Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if and when it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!" he said.

During his first term, Trump mused about purchasing Greenland and called off a scheduled trip to Denmark in August 2019 after the country's prime minister dismissed the idea.

Who owns Greenland?

Denmark has said Greenland, which is a self-governing part of its kingdom, is not for sale.

"I don't think it's a good way forward to fight each other with financial means when we are close allies and partners," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in response to Trump's comments.

Frederiksen said she welcomed Washington taking a greater interest in the Arctic region, but that it would "have to be done in a way that is respectful of the Greenlandic people."

Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede has called for independence from Denmark, but says there is no interest in Greenland becoming part of the US. Egede also stressed that the island is not for sale.

