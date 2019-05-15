Germany, France and Spain sign deal on European fighter jet

Germany, France and Spain came together on Monday to sign a deal for a new European fighter plane.

The framework was agreed between the defense ministers of each nation with French President Emmanuel Macron in attendance at theParis Air Show at Le Bourget.

The arrangement will also include a joint air combat system that could also control drones and satellites.

German Defense Minister Ursula Von der Leyen said it was a "big day for the European defense union."

The Future Combat Air System is expected to be operational in just over 20 years, as Von der Leyen confirmed: "The system will be ready by 2040, and by then we need to have found a common European solution."

The new plane will replace the present generation of Rafale and Eurofighter jets.

Von der Leyen's French and Spanish counterparts, Florence Parly and Margarita Robles, signed the accord to develop the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) with a model of the delta-wing aircraft in the background.

"This project now has a resolutely European dimension: Spain has officially joined the program this morning," Parly said.

As yet, no other European nations have come on board despite murmurings of encouragement from Macron's office.

The fighter jet may yet include hybrid electric technologies, meaning the craft will be quieter, while also reducing its heat output, ensuring it will be more difficult to detect.

US and Europe dis-united

The deal comes at a time when there is little military solidarity between Europe and the US, with President Donald Trump upsetting German officials last week with the announcement that the US will send upward of 1,000 troops to Poland. Trump said he knew where the forces would come from, namely Germany, causing a mixed reaction in Berlin. This allied with a lack of enthusiasm for the NATO alliance, has increased tensions between the two sides of the Atlantic.

Official figures have not been released but the dpa news agency estimates it could cost a total of 100 billion euros ($112 billion).

jsi/rt (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)

