 Germany, France and Spain sign deal on European fighter jet | News | DW | 17.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany, France and Spain sign deal on European fighter jet

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has described the signing as a "big day for the European defense union." The 'Future Combat Air System' is due to be operational by 2040.

German Euro-Fighter jet

Germany, France and Spain on Monday signed a deal for a next-generation European fighter plane.

The framework was agreed between the defense ministers of each nation with French President Emmanuel Macron in attendance at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, just north of the French capital.

The arrangement will include a joint air combat system that could also control drones and satellites.

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said it was a "big day for the European defense union."

The Future Combat Air System (FCAS) is expected to be operational in just over 20 years, von der Leyen confirmed: "The system will be ready by 2040, and by then we need to have found a common European solution."

  • Signing of PESCO (Reuters)

    What is the EU defense union PESCO?

    Union within a union

    With 25 of the EU's current 28 member states joining the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), there seems to be a great deal of consensus among member states but a few remain on the fence. The new defense union is expected to address immediate threats without having to rely on NATO for all of the EU's defense needs.

  • European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (Reuters/D. Pignatelli)

    What is the EU defense union PESCO?

    High expectations

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had been campaining for PESCO for several years. He expects the new military pact to deliver a "European Security and Defence Union (which) will help protect our Union, which is exactly what EU citizens expect."

  • Federica Mogherini (Getty Images/AFP/J. Thys)

    What is the EU defense union PESCO?

    A 'new era' for European security

    EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Chief Federica Mogherini welcomed the establishment of PESCO as the dawn of a "new era." Mogherini further described the initiative as "an inclusive framework to facilitate the joint investments and projects that we so much need to strengthen the ability of the European Union to be a credible security provider for its citizens and globally."

  • French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen (Reuters/Y. Herman)

    What is the EU defense union PESCO?

    Franco-German foundations

    French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen are among the chief supporters of the PESCO defense union. Von der Leyen stressed that with the United States taking a critical stance on NATO, launching Europe's very own defense initiative was "important - especially after the election of the US President," referring to Presiden Donald Trump.

  • US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

    What is the EU defense union PESCO?

    A new direction

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (pictured left) welcomed the launch of PESCO in the face of those fears over US President Donald Trump's commitment to the transatlantic defense alliance. Stoltenberg said that PESCO will "strengthen the European pillar within NATO" adding that it will be "good for NATO" as well.

  • Theresa May (Getty Images/G.V. Wijngart)

    What is the EU defense union PESCO?

    Left outside

    The majority of EU states signed up to PESCO. Malta still mulling over it, Denmark has opted out for the time being, and the UK is expected to reject the proposal, as it is set to leave the EU by 2019. Prime Minister Theresa May is free to join PESCO at a later date however - even after Brexit - if the terms of that cooperation would benefit the entire EU.

  • EUFOR mission in Bosnia (AP)

    What is the EU defense union PESCO?

    EU soldiers?

    It is unclear to what extent there will be concrete military cooperation between EU states, as is the case with the EUFOR peacekeeping mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The signing of PESCO initially provides only the framework for expanded collaboration and more efficient spending of military funds.

    Author: Sertan Sanderson


Cost factor

Von der Leyen's French and Spanish counterparts, Florence Parly and Margarita Robles, signed the accord to develop the FCAS with a model of the delta-wing aircraft in the background.

"This project now has a resolutely European dimension: Spain has officially joined the program this morning," Parly said.

As yet, no other European nations have come on board despite murmurings of encouragement from Macron's office.

The French and German governments expect to invest an initial €4 billion ($4.5 billion) in the combat jet by 2025. 

Germany's opposition Left party criticised the plans. The deputy leader of the partliamentary party, Sevim Dagdelen, called it a "license to print money" for weapons manufacturers.

Reducing dependency

The fighter jet may yet include hybrid electric technologies, meaning the craft will be quieter, while also reducing its heat output, ensuring it will be more difficult to detect.

The new plane will replace the present generation of Rafale and Eurofighter jets.

The deal comes at a time of fractious military solidarity between Europe and the US. President Donald Trump rattled German officials last week with the announcement that the US will send upward of 1,000 troops to Poland. Trump said he knew where the forces would come from, namely Germany, causing a mixed reaction in Berlin.

  • Blowing up mines near Sarajevo (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Hanschke)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Germany's role in NATO

    West Germany officially joined the trans-Atlantic alliance in 1955. However, it wasn't until after reunification in 1990 that the German government considered "out of area" missions led by NATO. From peacekeeping to deterrence, Germany's Bundeswehr has since been deployed in several countries across the globe in defense of its allies.

  • German soldiers in Bosnia (picture alliance/AP Photo/H. Delic)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Bosnia: Germany's first NATO mission

    In 1995, Germany participated in its first "out of area" NATO mission as part of a UN-mandated peacekeeping mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina. During the deployment, German soldiers joined other NATO member forces to provide security in the wake of the Bosnian War. The peacekeeping mission included more than 60,000 troops from NATO's member states and partners.

  • NATO Kosovo (picture-alliance/dpa/V.Xhemaj)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Keeping the peace in Kosovo

    Since the beginning of the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, some 8,500 German soldiers have been deployed in the young country. In 1999, NATO launched an air assault against Serbian forces accused of carrying out a brutal crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatists and their civilian supporters. Approximately 550 Bundeswehr troops are still stationed in Kosovo.

  • German crew members aboard warship FGS Bonn (picture alliance/AP Photo/M.Schreiber)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Patrolling the Aegean Sea

    In 2016, Germany deployed its combat support ship "Bonn" to lead a NATO mission backed by the EU in the Aegean Sea. The mission included conducting "reconnaissance, monitoring and surveillance of illegal crossings" in Greek and Turkish territorial waters at the height of the migration crisis. Germany, Greece and Turkey had requested assistance from the trans-Atlantic alliance.

  • ISAF Soldaten Afghanistan (picture alliance/AP Photo/A.Niedringhaus)

    Germany's NATO missions

    More than a decade in Afghanistan

    In 2003, Germany's parliament voted to send Bundeswehr troops to Afghanistan in support of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF). Germany became the third-largest contributor of troops and led the Regional Command North. More than 50 German troops were killed during the mission. Nearly a thousand soldiers are still deployed in Afghanistan as part of Resolute Support.

  • Gemrman tanks in Lithuania (picture alliance/dpa/M. Kul)

    Germany's NATO missions

    German tanks in Lithuania

    Forming part of NATO's "enhanced forward presence" in the Baltic states, 450 Bundeswehr soldiers have been deployed to Lithuania so far in 2017. The battalion-size battlegroups there are led by Germany, Canada, the UK and US to reinforce collective defense on the alliance's eastern flank. It forms the "biggest reinforcement of Alliance collective defence in a generation," according to NATO.

  • German soldier taking part in military exercises for VJTF (S. Gallup/Getty Images)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Taking over the leadership

    The Bundeswehr is due to take over leadership of NATO's multinational Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) at the start of 2019. The rapid reaction force has been set up to counter potential Russian aggression on the alliance's eastern flank.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


jsi/rt (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Russia warns NATO over US-Poland troop move

Russia has warned NATO that US President Donald Trump's pledge to send 1,000 US troops to Poland will "destabilize" Europe. NATO forces in member Poland already include a rotating pool of 4,500 US soldiers. (13.06.2019)  

Germany 'hypocritical' on NATO: US envoy to Germany Richard Grenell

US President Donald Trump's top diplomat in Berlin said German politicians were not committed enough to NATO's defense spending target. He also said the country should have learned a better lesson from WWII. (09.05.2019)  

Trump's troop talk again rattles Germany's security assumptions

US President Donald Trump announced the US will send upward of 1,000 troops to Poland. The plan was light on details, but Trump said he knew where the forces would come from: Germany. Berlin's reaction is mixed. (13.06.2019)  

Rafale controversy: What you need to know about India's fighter jet deal with France

A 2016 fighter jet deal with France is beginning to cause problems for Prime Minister Modi, whose detractors accuse him of corruption. Here are 10 key points about the agreement between New Delhi and Dassault Aviation. (13.02.2019)  

Paris Air Show: Skies darkening for Boeing

Amid its MAX crisis, US planemaker Boeing has scaled back its presence at this week's aviation show. This gives a chance for European aerospace giant Airbus' new aircraft to steal a march against their US rival. (16.06.2019)  

US warns EU over €13-billion defense spending

The US has warned the European Union that plans to boost defense cooperation within the EU could undo decades of trans-Atlantic cooperation and damage NATO. The EU's foreign policy chief said US concerns were unfounded. (15.05.2019)  

Germany and France announce next-generation fighter jet project

The defense ministers of France and Germany have declared that their plan to produce a new joint fighter can now begin. The project is part of an ambitious new defense strategy. (07.02.2019)  

Germany's NATO missions

Since West Germany's accession to NATO, Berlin has supported numerous operations involving the trans-Atlantic alliance. Since 1990, Germany's Bundeswehr has been deployed on "out of area" missions as well. (19.02.2018)  

What is the EU defense union PESCO?

Three years in the making, the signing of PESCO marks a new chapter in the EU's self-reliance when it comes to defense. But what does the Permanent Structured Cooperation actually entail? (13.11.2017)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

DW Business Europe  

Boeing soars past Airbus in Paris  

Related content

Deutschland Waffenproduktion & Waffenexport | Heckler & Koch - Messe Eurosatory in Paris

US warns EU over €13-billion defense spending 15.05.2019

The US has warned the European Union that plans to boost defense cooperation within the EU could undo decades of trans-Atlantic cooperation and damage NATO. The EU's foreign policy chief said US concerns were unfounded.

Großbritannien Royal British Air Force RAAF

Germany wants UK military 'as close as possible' after Brexit 15.02.2019

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen told DW that Europe would welcome continued military cooperation with the UK after Brexit. She shared the Munich Security Conference podium with her British counterpart.

Frankreich Verteidigungsministerin von der Leyen und ihre Kollegin Florence Parly

Germany and France announce next-generation fighter jet project 07.02.2019

The defense ministers of France and Germany have declared that their plan to produce a new joint fighter can now begin. The project is part of an ambitious new defense strategy.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  